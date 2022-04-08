A history professor and her students presented on railroads in Indian Territory at an in-person speaking event at the 49th annual Symposium on the American Indian at Northeastern State University.
The discussion was facilitated by Dr. Farina King, NSU associate professor of history and Diné, or Navajo Nation citizen. Jerren Fourkiller and Charlee J. White, former students of King, taught sections of the presentation.
Fourkiller and White learned about issues pertaining to Indigenous peoples and the advancement of railroads across the Western U.S. as students in King’s class. Diverse peoples were removed throughout the country to make space for locomotives to move throughout the country.
King opened the session by situating the discussion in time. The Treaty Railroads were established on July 16, 1866. Shortly after on June 6, 1870, the first spike of the Missouri, Kansas, and Texas Railroad was laid. The Choctaw Coal and Choctaw Railroad had a main depot in McAlester, for example, and marked the beginning of many more rails to come.
As each of these railways began to expand into Indian Territory, it created a situation that was detrimental to the Native peoples living there.
"When railroad companies began to look towards Indian Territory the Five civilized Tribes saw an opportunity for economic growth, and multiple railroads were built through their tribal lands," said Fourkiller. "However, the Five Civilized Tribes were not given the control they sought over the railroads. They often had to negotiate with the railroad companies and various entities of the U.S. government for little to no control over the railways in their lands."
Railroad complications were compounded by what easier access to the west would mean for Indigenous peoples, though expansion westward is often still viewed by many favorably.
"Often the celebration of railroads overlooks the devastation to Indigenous homelands that they perpetuated." said King. "The railways fueled the encroachment, conquest, and colonization of Indigenous homelands."
In addition to opening up access to tribal lands to more settlers, the railways represented the habitual disenfranchisement of Native Americans by the U.S. government.
Federal decision-makers know that the railroad would cause hardships on Indigenous people, but it was a price they were willing to pay.
"C.J. Hillyer, an attorney for the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad stated that the commerce from the railroads were needed and that it was the obligation of the federal government to support national railroad growth and those needs should outweigh any treaty obligations." said Fourkiller.
Many tribes were upset by the dealings with the railroad companies,
"The Chickasaw claimed that the money being used to help the railroads was the very money that was from the sale of their ancestral homelands in the Southeast," said Fourkiller. "It was now being used to aid in the railroads companies who sought to remove them from their lands in the West."
The destabilization of Indian Territory by way of the railroads affected many tribal communities, including the Cherokees. A depot was established in Tahlequah at the heart of Cherokee Nation.
For those interested in learning more about the railroads, how their expansion changed the U.S., and affected Indigenous Americans, The Railroads in Native America Gathering is a workshop that will be held digitally and in Utah at the Ogden Union Station from May 19-21. To learn more about that event, visit indian.utah.gov/events/railroads-in-native-america/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.