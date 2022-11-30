Tahlequah Public School students watched, danced, and drummed along with the beat during a Native American Dance Demonstration on Nov. 30 at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Event speaker Miss Native American NSU Nicollette Stroud Littlecook said the purpose of the demonstration, which was sponsored by the TPS Indian Education program, was to bring the powwow experience to the school.
The demonstration featured a drum circle with dancers performing four patterns for the male and female categories. In between each dance, Littlecook explained the differences and backstory.
“We go to schools basically to show our culture and show the diverse tribes that Oklahoma possesses and holds,” said Littlecook. “We have all been singing and dancing since before we could walk, or we grew up in an arena, and it’s just about giving back to the community and showing our culture through song and dance, and giving an insight of what we do in our spare time.”
Heather Taylor, TPS Native American student advocate, said the event was organized by Choogie Kingfisher, Littlecook, and the rest of the Medicine Eagle Dance Troupe.
Taylor said the troupe represented more than one Native American tribe, which she believes was important, since 29 different tribes make up the TPS student body. She said she hopes students gained not only a respect for Native American culture, but that the dance sparked some interest in learning about different cultures.
The troupe performs at many schools throughout Oklahoma with various singers and dancers. Littlecook said they have danced at TPS over 10 years.
Littlecook, a TPS alum, said coming back and showing students her culture and different Native representation was a humbling experience.
Megan Lowrey, a Greenwood Elementary fourth-grade teacher, said the demonstration was the first powwow for most of her students and for her, as well.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before because I’m not Native American myself, so this is eye-opening for me. I’m learning a lot just being here, too,” said Lowrey.
Lowrey said she hopes Native students felt a sense of pride for their heritage from the demonstration, and that non-Native students learned about the surrounding culture.
Littlecook echoed the sentiment, saying other Native students should have learned their cultural identity is not lost.
This was the first year for the demonstration to take place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was the first year for Tahlequah pre-kindergarten students to attend.
“I think the younger, the better. They see this, they get to know it, and maybe they don’t have a full understanding of it, but they’re getting to watch it, and that’s a huge thing for them,” said Ashley Poole, a Greenwood Elementary fourth-grade teacher.
Poole has been to several of the demonstrations over the years and is glad her students could participate.
She said having the dance demonstration educates others on the background of the dances, and allows students to know what is happening at other powwows, such as those at the Cherokee National Holiday.
As a Native American, Poole said the demonstration made her excited for her community and the infusion of Native culture into the TPS district.
“[COVID-19] has completely thrown us, by not being able to do normal things in general,” said Poole. “I think doing things like this brings us back to getting back into routine, but again, allowing this opportunity to educate our students about different cultures and other things.”
