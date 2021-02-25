Northeastern State University’s Center for Tribal Studies began its fourth annual Indigenous Leadership Summit this week, and the keynote speaker Wednesday, Feb. 24, was Dr. Tracy Bear, assistant professor with the Faculties of Native Studies and Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada.
Over Facebook Live and Zoom, NSU President Steve Turner welcomed attendees to the keynote. He said that at the dedication of the Female Seminary in 1851, the Cherokees lit the lamp of learning. Summits such as this, Turner said, are opportunities to bring students and community members together to be engaged, to participate, and to communicate.
The summit keynote was led by Alisa Douglas, coordinator of student programs for the Center for Tribal Studies, and she introduced the speaker. Bear is a member of the Montreal Lake Cree Nation, and her talk was titled, “Red Erotic: The Fall and Rise of Indigenous Erotics.”
Bear was the academic lead and professor a massive open online course called “Indigenous Canada,” which was the most popular online course in Canada in 2017, with over 220,000 students registered, according to a press release.
Bear said there are authors and artists seeking to redefine bodies, gender, and sexualities.
Growing up, Bear said, she had access to magazines and books that contained “adult material.”
“My mom always left ‘True Confessions’ magazine growing up. She marked the ones I couldn’t read with an X. Those were the ones I read first,” said Bear.
During a trip to New Zealand, Bear heard Native stories, which she found similar to Cree ones, but the trickster tales had traces of the erotic. She wondered if those themes had been misplaced in different cultures and tribes.
“If stories teach us to live well in all aspects, what happens when stories are erased?” said Bear.
Bear said when Natives had first contact with Europeans, their Indigenous bodies were proclaimed to be dirty and perverted with sexual sin. She said Indigenous children suffered sexually from the so-called "chaste Europeans."
Bear said the possibilities of multiple genders was one of the first concepts she came across when studying art and literature.
“The stories are woven into our collective memories,” said Bear. “Artists and writers are creating new possibilities. Their reimaginings resist the colonial managing of Indigenous people. Every story affirms our belonging to one another. Indigenous erotica is a network of relationships.”
Part of the reason to research the loss and suppression of the erotic stories is to understand the connection to the violence against Indigenous women and why that violence goes unnoticed. According to Bear, Indigenous women are five times more likely to die violent deaths, and 1,400 Native women went missing or were murdered last week.
Another aspect that has grown out of the suppression of erotic stories is that it has led to a self-hatred of those who may not identify as the “norm” of two binary genders or heterosexual.
“We have to open up discussions in ourselves,” said Bear. “We have to disrupt the colonial views of gender and sexuality.”
Indigenous people need to have the freedom to make choices without interference or sacrifice, and to make decisions on one’s own body without colonial interference, Bear said.
“Our bodies are a crucial source of power,” she said. “We have to have sovereignty over our bodies.”
After Bear’s presentation, the audience had the opportunity to ask questions. One attendee asked Bear for suggestions for Indigenous people who identify as gender variant, but are a part of tribes that have traditional male and female gender roles.
“One thing we lack are Indigenous students to come talk about the challenges of coming out on reservations,” said Bear. “Arm yourself with information; take courses; read books. Until the idea grows that we have gender spectrums ... we’re still going to struggle.”
Another person asked whose responsibility it is to preserve the stories and traditions about queer and gender-variant members. Bear said it is everyone’s responsibility; even bystanders need to take the time to listen and be nonjudgmental and open.
“Each individual has their own role and responsibility to the tribe,” said Bear. “Perhaps nonconformity is important to survival.”
The last question was for advice to young people coming into sexuality and learning who they are.
“Don’t be shamed. Don’t be silenced,” said Bear. “Don’t feel sin because the Creator made you just as you are, exactly who you’re supposed to be. Look inside yourself. Find your people; find your tribe.”
