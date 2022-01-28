An informal poll conducted last week suggests most Cherokee County residents believe the death penalty shouldn’t be abolished.
Oklahoma State Rep. Mauree Turner, D-OKC, filed a bill for the 2022 Legislative Session to create a state question on whether capital punishment should exist in the state.
“What I am hearing from my district, and people around the state, is an urgent need to end state-enacted murder in the name of a criminal legal system that seeks to kill people with impunity,” Turner said in a news release. “We have seen a growing movement, in the past year especially, of people calling for Oklahoma to abolish the death penalty. And I want to give people a chance to express that on the ballot.”
Turner added that police officers don’t believe the death penalty acts as a deterrent to murder, and views on the issue are changing.
The state resumed executions in 2021 after a six-year hiatus. John Grant and Bigler Stouffer were put to the death shortly afterward, and Donald Grant was executed Thursday, Jan. 27. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Still granted clemency to Julius Jones and halted his execution hours before he was to be put to death in November.
During a Jan. 22 Saturday Forum on Facebook, the Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked how they felt about the death penalty, and whether it should still exist, since some police organizations feel it’s more punitive and not much of a deterrent.
Ray Kirk said there are no repeat offenders with capital punishment, and that it is time to start thinking about victims.
Jack Webb believes the death penalty isn't really a deterrent to him, as it’s been around since the founding of the nation.
“But over the years, we have managed to kill some innocent people,” he said. “Once they’re dead, you can’t say, ‘[Oops] we made a mistake.’ But life in prison leaves that door open.”
Will Carpenter said there can’t be capital punish in a flawed system, and that too many mistakes have been made.
“At least when someone’s wrongly imprisoned, they can be set free,” said Carpenter.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp is a firm believer in capital punishment, and he said there should always be an option for juries – at least, in certain cases – when assessing punishment for first-degree murder.
“I believe it would be terrible for victims to not have that option, for an individual who had killed a family member or friend,” said Thorp. “The decision as to whether to seek the death penalty is a solemn one, and one I have often had to make.”
Thorp goes over the pros and cons when he meets with victims' family members, and he said their wishes have “significant weight” on whether his office seeks the death penalty.
“It should never be sought lightly. It is something that weighs on me heavily, because I have a deep belief in the sanctity of human life. However, in appropriate circumstances, it is warranted, and I believe strongly that in those cases, it is just,” he said.
According to state law, the death penalty may serve as punishment when certain facts of a case are proved. Those include a defendant being convicted of a felony involving the use or threat of violence; and if during the commission of the murder, the defendant knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person.
Other circumstances: The person committed the murder for remuneration or the promise of remuneration or employed another to commit the murder for remuneration, or the promise of remuneration; the murder was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel; or the murder was committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest or prosecution, said Thorp.
The death penalty is warranted if a murder was committed by a person who was serving a prison sentence on conviction of a felony. If the victim is an officer of the law or employed under the control of the Department of Corrections, and is killed while on duty, the death penalty may be served as punishment.
What you said
The TDP asked readers on it’s website what their opinion was on the death penalty. Sixty-three percent agreed they strong support, it while 17 percent strongly oppose it. Ten percent somewhat support it and 4 percent somewhat oppose it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.