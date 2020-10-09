U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe defended his record against criticisms lodged by his Democratic challenger and touted some of his accomplishments Thursday during a meeting with the Muskogee Phoenix editorial board.
Without identifying Abby Broyles by name, the state’s senior senator said his “most outspoken” challenger’s assertion that he is never in Oklahoma and has missed a lot of votes is incorrect. Inhofe said his opponent is using a technique that identifies a candidates “most effective” qualities and tries “to turn those into their weakest points.”
“Of the 200-plus votes this year ... I only missed two votes,” Inhofe said, referencing a short period when his wife was in the hospital. “Obviously, nobody has a better record than I have.”
Inhofe cited his congressional record supporting what he described as “issues that mean the most to Oklahomans.” On issues like agriculture, highway programs and military installations, the state’s senior senator said he’s “the guy who got it all done.”
“I don’t apologize for doing this because chairmen do this,” Inhofe said, pointing to about $6.5 billion in defense spending targeted for Oklahoma that will be included in the National Defense Authorization Act 2021. “Those are things we can tie into Oklahoma because we are in the driver’s seat and nobody can shove us out ... and like I say, I am not apologetic for that.”
Inhofe also defended President Donald Trump and touted the pre-pandemic economy as the “best in my lifetime.” When he was shown economic data that showed job growth during the final three years of President Barack Obama’s presidency outpaced job growth during the first three years of Trump’s presidency and wage and gross domestic product growth fared about the same during those periods, Inhofe said he based his claim solely on the pre-pandemic unemployment rate.
With regard to nominating a conservative justice to the U.S. Supreme Court, Inhofe said he is the “best person to sing the praises” of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. He distinguished comments he made in 2016, saying it would be improper to appoint a Supreme Court justice in a presidential election year only when the president represents a party that is different than the majority of the U.S. Senate.
“I talked over and over again about the history of that, but even if that is not meaningful, you bet, I am going to get a conservative appointed as every Democrat wants to get a liberal appointed,” Inhofe said. “I am guilty as charged.”
When asked about siding with upstream interest in Arkansas to kill efforts to set pollution limits for the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller, Inhofe said it was “the only way we were going to hold Arkansas accountable.” The Environmental Protection Agency had been working on total maximum daily loads for several years when Inhofe and other members of the Arkansas and Oklahoma delegations requested delays, which ultimately killed the project.
“At the end of the day, I’m about results — clean water is one of the most important things we must protect across Oklahoma, especially when problems run across state boundaries,” Inhofe said in an email sent after he left the meeting. “I worked with my colleagues to ensure we had the flexibility with the EPA so that Oklahoma and Arkansas could create a strong, scientifically-based compact with clear standards that holds polluters accountable.”
Inhofe said he “will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure water quality continues to improve.”
On other issues, Inhofe said the lame duck session will include work on issues related to navigation on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, Tulsa Levee improvements. He said the NDAA will be signed into law before the Dec. 31 deadline.
