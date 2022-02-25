OKLAHOMA CITY — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announced plans to retire early next year after serving Oklahoma for nearly three decades in the U.S. Senate. Inhofe, 87, said on Friday he would leave his seat Jan. 3, 2023, after Oklahomans elect his successor in November.
“My wife and I’ve been doing this for a long period of time, and we have some other things that we need to be doing at this point in our lives,” Inhofe said. “And so we’re going to do that. And to do that, we have to get out of this position and enjoy the rights of all the rest of you who are out there and making a living. And so we are looking forward to this.”
Battling a “very mild case of COVID,” Inhofe, a Republican, made the announcement by phone at a press conference in Oklahoma City. He took no questions, but did endorse his former chief-of-staff, Luke Holland, as his successor.
“I want to make sure that everyone understands this - nothing is going to change as far as I’m concerned until almost a year from now,” Inhofe said. “We are going to continue doing the work that we’ve been doing, and it’s going to be working out very well.”
Inhofe’s announcement triggers a rare special election to fill his seat. His announcement is expected to draw a crowded field of candidates.
Inhofe said he’s hopeful Oklahomans will select Holland because he believes the 35-year-old is the best qualified Republican to succeed him. Holland, of Tulsa, most recently spent five years leading Inhofe’s office until he resigned Thursday night to focus on his election bid.
Perhaps best known for being an avid pilot and for his passions for the military and infrastructure, Inhofe has been in public service since 1967. He’s served in the U.S. Army, the U.S. House of Representatives, the state House and Senate and as mayor of Tulsa. He currently serves as the top Republican on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee.
Oklahomans first elected him to the U.S. Senate in 1994, and he’s remained popular with voters. In 2020, voters overwhelmingly selected him for another six-year term. But, Inhofe had said that would be his last.
“Sen. Jim Inhofe has served the state of Oklahoma with unwavering devotion,” said Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in a statement. “At every turn, Oklahoma has benefited from his profound vision for a strong national military, robust infrastructure system, and vibrant domestic energy production. I am grateful he has committed to serving the state and our nation through the end of 2022.”
Inhofe’s Oklahoma colleague and fellow Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford said in a statement that he and his wife are “deeply grateful for the service and friendship of Jim and Kay Inhofe,” and that Inhofe will be truly missed in the U.S. Senate.
“The Senate is losing a warrior,” Lankford said. “His absence will be felt, and he will be missed. But we are thrilled for him and Kay, along with their family to get more time together in the days ahead.”
Lankford also said Inhofe will be remembered as a fighter for military service members and the nation’s infrastructure.
U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Cheyenne, said in a statement that Inhofe has served Oklahoma for five decades with “the utmost integrity and purpose.”
“To watch and work with Sen. Inhofe is to witness a true statesman,” Lucas said. “Jim’s work advocating for numerous policies and practices that he believed were worthy of his country has made our entire nation stronger, safer, and has made a loving impact on millions of families across the United States. But we all know Jim takes greatest pride in the many ways he helped his fellow Oklahomans back home. From being a larger-than-life advocate for Oklahoma’s military installations to improving infrastructure across the state, Jim Inhofe has made an impact on Oklahomans that will be felt for generations.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
