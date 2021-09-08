On Aug. 7, the City of Tahlequah, the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Cherokee Nation announced an initiative to attract, develop, and retain a professional health care manufacturing presence between Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas.
Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster, referred to as HAMMERC, is a two-state corporation organized to create opportunities to promote research about manufacturing of equipment and devices used for providing treatment and to enhance the quality of life in the geographic cluster comprised of Cherokee, Adair, and Washington (Arkansas) counties.
The founding organizations include the Fayetteville, Arkansas Economic Development Authority, Tahlequah Regional Development Authority, Cherokee Nation, City of Farmington, AES/SWEPCO, and Ozarks Electric. The purpose is to help small communities to get into a position to recruit specialty original equipment and manufacturers.
Nathan Reed, CEO of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, explained that Fayetteville and Tahlequah resemble each other in the kinds of resources they have to offer, and this would allow them to collaborate in the medical field.
“You can see similarities between Tahlequah and Fayetteville. We have a population of 17,000. They have 100,000. We’ve got a four-year teaching hospital. We have the No. 1 optometry school. We have a blue-collar work force ready to go,” said Reed.
Brent Kisling spoke from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce in Oklahoma City.
“I’m excited about this partnership. I believe we are a part of an economy larger than the great state of Oklahoma,” he said.
Kisling believes there is potential for development in the region. Between the Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation, the Northeastern State University College of Optometry, and W.W. Hastings Hospital, he believes Tahlequah is home to individuals with a unique set of skills, which lends itself to this kind of operation. However, he also recognizes that rural municipalities struggle to garner the attention of large manufacturers because of their size.
“It is a huge boom, or could be for rural Oklahoma and rural Arkansas. I’m a rural person. I grew up in Burlington. I believe we've got to do some things like this to grow our rural communities throughout the state,” said Kisling. “The partnership we have with Cherokee Nation [is] for economic development. There are conflicts in the world, but the relationship between the Department of Commerce, Cherokee Nation, and tribal partners is very strong. Economic development happens through these collaborations.”
Reed added that partnerships between rural communities strengthen one another, which is why Fayetteville is interested in partnering with Tahlequah and Cherokee Nation.
“This regional approach gives you a choice for big companies that are looking to relocate. You can try by yourself, but it won’t work when recruiting companies. We’ve had some success. We want to make Tahlequah the great city it is becoming. A big piece of this is Cherokee Nation,” he said.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. sees that stimulating the economy gives opportunities for tribal members to stay in the area.
“If you are going to develop an economy in your region, you have to have the ability to look into the future. You have to have friends and neighbors, and you have to have a sense of home, and what it will look like for generations to come,” he said.
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council recently approved its annual budget, which is the largest passed in the tribe's history, and the plan is to allocate a substantial amount toward health care.
“If we want to build this economy, it's not enough to produce a lot of folks with scholarships and hope that the jobs are there. These kinds of jobs will transform the community,” Hoskin said. “You’ve got a partner in Cherokee Nation, and we ant to see this happen.”
Brent Kisling added that the purpose of the project is to keep families together.
“The reason why we do this is not to put money in people's pockets, but to keep families together. I don’t want to have to move to Chicago to put money in our pockets,” he said.
J. Steve Clark, from the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, explained that there is tremendous talent in this region, and that times have changed. The pandemic has helped many to realize there is, and will always be, a need in health care, which is a billion-dollar industry.
“If all of this health care is going to keep rising, we began to say, we need to create these manufacturing jobs. That’s important. We need to bring people in. What we want are good schools. I know something about that school,” he said.
HAMMRC plans to recruit as a source of funding. Cities that want to join will pay $1,000 per month. Sustaining members are companies that benefit from this kind of opportunity, such as utility companies, which can pay in. Their main goal is to apply for and be awarded the EDA Build Back Better grant, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan for Americans. If selected, they will receive between $25-$75 million for the region.
