Injuries reported in series of crashes

Several traffic crashes were reported over the past several days in the Cherokee County area, including two with fatalities.
Tahlequah police officers and paramedics were called to the intersection of West Choctaw Street and South College Avenue for a two-vehicle accident Monday morning. The driver of the blue Ford F-150 told police that the driver of the Kia Sorento failed to stop at the stop light, resulting in the collision. Tahlequah Fire Department crews cleared debris from the impact while officers directed traffic. Both drivers refused medical treatment at the scene.
In Adair County, a Westville man died Thursday afternoon in a single-car crash. Lance Turn, 53, was pronounced dead on County Road North 4690, 2.3 miles west of Westville, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Turn was driving his 1991 Jeep SUV south on North 4690 Road when his vehicle went off the road and smashed into a tree at around 3:50 p.m. The OHP report stated weather conditions were clear, but Turn was not wearing his seat belt when the crash occurred.
A Cookson man was also killed in Sequoyah County after he crashed his 2007 Honda motorcycle on S.H. 51, eight miles west of Stilwell, over the weekend. According to the OHP report, Richard Roberts, 56, was eastbound on S.H. 51 when his vehicle left the road for an unknown reason.
Roberts was taken by First Flight to Washington Regional in Fayetteville. He was admitted in critical condition with internal and external trunk, head and arm injuries. The weather was clear and the roadway was dry, but troopers reported Roberts had an odor of alcoholic beverage about him.
In Muskogee County, three people were critically injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a Tahlequah man on U.S. Highway 62 and Four-Mile Road Sunday afternoon.
According to the OHP report, Mark Maples, 55, and Kimberly Maples, 53, both of Muskogee, were admitted to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa in critical condition with trunk internal and external, head, arms, and leg injuries.
Kirstey Washington, 29, Muskogee, was admitted to St. John Medical Center in critical condition with trunk-internal and external, head, arms, and leg injuries. Robert Roberts, 34, Tahlequah, was driving a 1997 International tractor-tailor and was not injured. The cause of that collision is still under investigation.
