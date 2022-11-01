The death earlier this year of a 28-year-old inmate at the Cherokee County Detention Center was due to COVID-19, according to a report from the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
On April 19, Jared Don Pringle was found unresponsive by detention officers, but foul play was never suspected. Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault, who is also public information officer for the jail, said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation took over the case because they had jurisdiction over any in-custody deaths.
On Monday, Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the OSBI said it has closed the investigation on the matter.
According to a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office, Pringle died as a result of COVID, so the manner of death was listed as being from natural causes.
The report stated Pringle’s lungs had congestion and edematous, which is defined as swollen with an excessive accumulation of fluid. Multiple blunt-force injuries were present during the autopsy, which was performed April 20. Precisely what caused those injuries were not disclosed in the ME's report.
