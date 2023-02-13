An inmate who escaped jail when she was sentenced to five days will appear in court this week.
On Dec. 27, 2022, Tahlequah Police Officer Drew Craig was overseeing court proceedings via Zoom in the city jail when Lori Neel was sentenced to five days.
Neel was told to return to her cell until court was completed. She went to her cell, but then ran out of the jail and across the parking lot.
Craig secured the other inmates and joined other officers who were dispatched to the area.
They searched a wooded area nearby as Officer Bryan Swim arrived and deployed his drone. Officer Bruce Gower found Neel walking on Keetoowah Street. She appeared to be covered in cuts from running through the woods.
The woman told Gower she was released from jail and was walking to a friend's house. Neel was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for attempting to escape from penal institution.
Neel is slated to appear before Associate District Judge Joshua C. King for the felony disposition docket Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 9 a.m.
