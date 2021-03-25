INOCULATION STATION: It's full steam ahead with COVID-19 vaccinations after Cherokee Nation opened appointments to everyone

The Cherokee Nation has continued pushing back against the COVID-19 pandemic, now letting any member of the public schedule a vaccine appointment at any of its outpatient health centers.
Cherokee Nation Health Services first received a vaccine in mid-December, and so far, it has administered around 40,000 doses, offering all three vaccines for which it was granted emergency use authorization. Among those, about 3,800 doses have been given to people who are not members of a federally recognized tribe.
The U.S. has seen more than 540,000 COVID-related deaths. While health officials assert the vaccination is key to slowing and stopping the virus from infecting more people, the sample size of the U.S. is too small to establish hard evidence. But CNHS officials are confident the inoculations and other factors will show improvement over time.
Because only 17 percent of the U.S. population has been vaccinated so far, Dr. Roger Montgomery, executive medical director at CNHS, said attributing changes to vaccines in the rate of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths is problematic. The country to receive the highest rate of vaccination so far, he said, is Israel, where 50 percent of the population has been fully inoculated.
"Their numbers for new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all trending downward," Montgomery said. "The true measure of the vaccine's impact in a country such as Israel will be ongoing, sustained suppression of these numbers. The other complicating factor is the emergence of variant viruses, which we know impact the effectiveness of the current vaccines."
The first vaccine to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was the Pfizer serum on Dec. 11. The third vaccine, Johnson & Johnson, got the green light at the end of February. Montgomery said the studies leading to these approvals proved the immunization's effectiveness in reducing moderate to severe illness, hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19.
"We fully expect the findings from studies to result in similar benefit for the population at-large," said Montgomery. "We do know from studies of other vaccines at reducing the spread of infection, their effectiveness is significantly related to the number of people vaccinated and the number of people who successfully recover from infection."
Achieving herd immunity requires enough people to be able to withstand the virus through the vaccine and from prior infection. It doesn't matter which vaccine people receive, as no specific brand is considered better. And once more people receive the vaccination, the virus has fewer places to spread, said Montgomery.
"COVID-19 spreads quickly, and significant numbers of people can become seriously ill or lose their life due to COVID infection," he said. "Getting vaccinated will slow down and prevent the spread of infection. This will help keep hospitals such as Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital from being overwhelmed, and it will save lives."
Those who receive the vaccine must still take certain precautions.
"The CDC and other medical experts suggest everyone continue observing safety measures, such as avoiding large gatherings, wearing a mask, and frequent hand-washing," said Dr. R. Stephen Jones, CNHS executive director.
The tribe will host a public drive-thru vaccine event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 27. CNHS will administer 1,000 vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis. Any member of the public 18 years and older can get a shot without an appointment or preregistration requirements.
"We are committed to making it easy for the public to access the COVID-19 vaccine," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "Our health staff has done a tremendous job of improving the registration process and reducing paperwork requirements, and this event will help us reach our goal of broadening vaccine distribution to those in and outside the reservation."
When scheduling an appointment with CNHS, those who already have a chart only need to provide patient identifiers.
Those who have not established a chart will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, Social Security number, phone number, mailing and physical address, and any insurance coverage they carry. The insurance information is not a requirement. All new patients will be asked to bring supporting documentation, such as IDs, when they arrive for their appointment, and they should be there 15 minutes early.
Those looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can now call 1-539-234-4099 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment.
No registration paperwork is required before calling, and in many instances, same-day appointments may be available.
Vaccines are available in all Cherokee Nation Health Services locations in Tahlequah, Ochelata, Sallisaw, Jay, Muskogee, Vinita, Nowata and Salina. The tribe is also offering appointments at the new Cherokee Nation office, 402 W. Locust Street in Stilwell, while the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center is undergoing expansion.
Vaccinations continue to be administered by appointment only and walk-ins are not available.
