The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Office of Child Abuse Prevention is seeking input from private and public agencies, organizations, citizens, and consumers to monitor and enhance development of a statewide comprehensive prevention plan.
OCAP requests feedback with a brief, five- to seven-minute online survey available in English and Spanish at https://osdhcfhs.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2sk64lugflfYia1. Responses will help inform the development of the State Plan for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect. Information will be gathered statewide to ascertain services and gaps, identify geographical areas with greatest need, pinpoint supports that are most valued, while further assessing family needs and how those needs can be addressed.
Contact 405-271-7611, or email, SherieT@health.ok.gov. The deadline is Friday, Sept. 11.
