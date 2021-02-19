Inspector General for the Social Security Administration Gail S. Ennis is designating Thursday, March 4, as the second annual national Slam the Scam Day to raise public awareness of government imposter telephone scams, which continue to be widespread across the United States. This is part of National Consumer Protection Week, Feb. 28-March 6.
"Last year, we received over 718,000 reports of Social Security-related telephone scams – with a total of $44.8 million reported lost. Victims who lost money reported an average loss of $5,800. On national Slam the Scam Day, we will work to spread the word far and wide about these insidious scams, and encourage people to warn their friends and family to just hang up," said Ennis.
On March 3, Ennis and Andrew Saul, Commissioner of Social Security, will hold a press call to discuss scam awareness and answer questions. On March 4, USA.gov will host a Slam the Scam Twitter chat about all types of consumer scams, and SSA will host a Facebook Live event to share what it is doing to combat Social Security-related phone scams, and what the public can do.
Ennis urges Americans to be cautious of calls from a government agency telling them about a problem them don’t recognize.
"If you ever owe money to Social Security, the agency will mail you a letter with payment options and appeal rights. Social Security does not suspend Social Security numbers or demand secrecy from you in resolving a problem – ever," said Ennis.
Visit oig.ssa.gov/scam for more information about national Slam the Scam Day and Social Security-related phone scams.
