Many in the industry say an insurance policy is like a hospital gown, because you never really know what’s covered. Insurance Awareness Day is celebrated every year on June 28, and its purpose is to remind holders to review their policies.
People can insure most anything, but the most popular kinds of policies are health/dental/vision, auto, life, homeowner’s, umbrella (personal liability), renter’s, travel, and pet. The Oklahoma Farm Bureau recommends reviewing whatever kind of policy Cherokee County residents hold.
The OKFB was organized in 1942, and is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the interests of farmers and ranchers throughout the state. In 1949, two of its insurance entities merged to create the company now known today as Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance.
“Insurance reviews are often overlooked, but are critical in keeping a policyholder’s coverage up to date,” said Gary Buckner, executive vice president and general manager of OKFB Insurance. “Too many times, I have seen policyholders believe a new addition to their home or business was covered, and it wasn’t. Scheduling an insurance review at least once a year can help prevent this and keep your assets covered.”
Brandi Bryant is a third-generation insurance agent at Celeste Looney Insurance, which was started by her grandmother. She likes to remind people to always be attentive to their policies.
“My father used to joke that he didn’t need Father’s Day. He’d say, ‘I try to be a good father every day.’ In that same spirit, we should always challenge ourselves to review our insurance policies, but it is nice to have a day to remind us to do so,” said Bryant.
OKFB Insurance is sharing ways to help the public understand policies. It first recommends that holders make an appointment with their insurance agents to discuss what is covered and what changes have occurred since they most recently renewed their policies. Holders can also address changes in health, births or deaths in the family, and changes to property, including home construction projects.
“If they’ve gotten married, or if their child is now driving, or if they bought a new home, we need to know that,” said Bryant. “When it’s National Cookie Day, go out and buy a cookie. When it’s Insurance Awareness Day, look at your policy. It will help you out in the long run.”
They also recommend holders learn their insurer’s claim process. This will promote a smoother transition if and when tragedy strikes. It is important where to submit claims and what information is needed to make a claim.
Take advantage of free resources. Insurance companies offer free services or services that are included with the policy. Whether it is a yearly checkup, free window chip repair, free eyeglasses, or anything else, know what comes with the policy. Experts recommend reading blogs that offer tips and guides for policy holders.
Insurance, in its many forms, is designed to protect what its holders most value. Many insurance companies are available to Cherokee County residents and offer different kinds of policies, and all too frequently, agents find that policyholders have coverage where it is not needed, and inadequate coverage where it is needed.
It is with this in mind that area agents hope that Cherokee County residents take National Insurance Awareness Day to heart and review their plans, so they do not unintentionally leave their assets bare.
