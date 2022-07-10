GROVE – Integris Health Grove Hospital has been awarded the highest overall five-star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The overall star rating, between one and five stars, provides consumers with a simple rating generated by combining multiple areas of quality into a single summary score.
“Only a small percentage of hospitals nationwide receive the overall five-star status, so this is truly a testament to the dedication of our medical staff and caregivers to deliver quality health care to our community,” said Jonas Rabel, chief hospital executive of INTEGRIS Health Grove and Miami Hospitals.
The rating is determined by a variety of data reported within five areas of quality, which include mortality, safety of care, timely and effective care, readmissions and patient experience.
“There are a total of 48 measures within the five areas of quality that are used to determine a hospital’s overall rating, so a five-star rating speaks volumes to the quality of care our patients receive,” added Rabel.
To learn more about the CMS star Integris Health Grove Hospital, visit integrisok.com/grove.
