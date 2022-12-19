Northeastern State University’s online RN to BSN program was ranked No. 25 on Intelligent.com’s list of the Top 49 Affordable Online RN to BSN Programs for 2023.
NSU’s RN to BSN program started in 1982 and was the first of its kind in the state. The program accepts individuals who are already an RN or working toward a current RN license along with an associate degree or diploma from a regionally accredited nursing program.
Enrollees in NSU’s online RN to BSN program can complete the program in as few as 10 months. Major areas of emphasis include family nursing, community health, leadership, and research.
Intelligent.com’s research identified top schools in the state based on tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate and the online coursework delivery format.
Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each institution on a scale from 0-100 across six categories. The scoring system compares each school to tuition costs, admission, retention, and graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and the student resources provided for online students.
To learn more about NSU’s online RN to BSN program, visit https://nursingonline.nsuok.edu/programs/rn-to-bsn.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.