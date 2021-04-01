Interest in adding murals continues to grow

Several local residents say they'd be interested in seeing more murals throughout the city.
The Daily Press published an article pertaining to the murals in the downtown corridor and how others thought there should be more. The story, when posted on Facebook, received more "likes" and positive comments than any for the past month.
David Watts, who owns Clyde's Automotive & Tire, said he thought about commissioning a mural and asked for any interested artists to contact him. Watts said no one has contacted him yet, but he does have ideas for a potential mural.
"I think the ones at the [Tree House Dispensary] are super-cool; I like that style. I was initially thinking about a wall at Clyde's," said Watts.
Local photographer and artist Chris Ray said murals make great backdrops for his photos, and he would like to see more.
"I mainly focus on colors rather than the whole mural," said Ray. "I'll focus on a small piece of it [and] I tend to paint things based on that."
Ray said he would like to create a mural park - one that is constantly changing where everyone can paint on it.
"They have one in Austin, Texas, [and] I shot there a few years ago. It's awesome - young kids to older adults enjoying it," he said. "That's a big goal, of course, especially in this town."
He said he had the concept planned out and was ready to make a move, but that fell through.
"I tried with the [Tahlequah Main Street Association's} Big Idea, but the landowners backed out. I was going to do an art park/food truck park next to the Dream Theater," he said.
Building and property owners are responsible for initial prep work for any space where a mural is desired.
TMSA Director Jamie Hale said there are approximately 15-20 murals in the downtown corridor right now, and she anticipates that more will be added.
ALL Designs owner Amanda Lamberson, who was the 2020 Big Idea winner, has already painted three separate murals and has been approached by two locally owned businesses for more.
Hale said those interested in painting a mural would need approval from the property owner.
In most cases, the artist does get paid for the work, whether it be from the property owners themselves or through grant opportunities.
Hale said she isn't aware of any new murals currently in the works, but that's not to say it won't happen in the immediate future.
