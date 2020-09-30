October is Archaeology Month in Oklahoma and internationally, and Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will celebrate International Archaeology Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, with a lecture, a guided walk, and many other activities.
Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is the only prehistoric American Indian archaeological site in Oklahoma open to the public and is a good place to celebrate Archaeology Month.
Lectures about the prehistory and history of this region will start at 11 a.m. There also will be a guided tour of the site at 2 p.m. led by manager Dennis Peterson. Regular exhibits and educational games and activities will be available throughout the day, as well.
Several expert flintknappers, or stone tool makers, will be on hand to show off their skills from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An archaeologist will be available to identify artifact collections for visitors during that same time.
To promote social distancing, no more than 10 people will be allowed in the center at any time, although more are permitted on the trails while keeping six-foot distancing. Demonstrations and activities will be held outside as much as possible.
For more information, call 918-962-2062 or email spiro@okhistory.org.
Oklahoma Archaeology Month is sponsored and promoted by the Oklahoma Anthropological Society and the Oklahoma Public Archaeology Network, and includes many more events throughout Oklahoma during October. Many of these events will be held virtually.
