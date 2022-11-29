The Tahlequah Public Library has been hosting International Games Month, and plans are already in the works to add more features next year.
John Dick, TPL clerk, said the month-long event is celebrated by libraries all across the world, in many different ways.
“Some libraries focus strictly on electronic games. Some libraries focus on board games, or they just do a mix of it,” said Dick.
TPL mainly offered physical games this year, but Dick said they did try to emphasize video games and a mixture of board games throughout the month in a display case.
He said this is the first year the local library joined the event, which has evolved from a one-day event, to a week's worth of fun, to the entire month of November.
The library didn’t create any competitions or programs related to International Games Month this year, but instead set up weekly physical games the staff already offers year-round. Some of those are foosball, table tennis, puzzles, Twister, and chess.
Michelle Newton, TPL Youth Services coordinator, said the nontraditional items – which are classified as anything other than a book or movie – are always popular checkouts among patrons.
“Most people are surprised that the library has the nontraditional things, which is kind of a new thing in libraries,” said Newton. “So a lot of people really enjoy testing out the products and the games before they go buy it, because games can be expensive."
Dick said International Games Month also helped the library highlight those nontraditional items, or features from the Library of Things, and it spurred community involvement.
Jane Adams, a TPL library clerk, thinks allowing people the opportunity to play with various games helps families interact, rather than being on their mobile devices all the time.
“People can bring their families, their children, and feel relatively safe in an environment where they can participate in family things, or even meet new people,” said Dick. “We’ve had it where children come in from different families, and they actually end up playing the games together.”
The games are for all ages and vary, as TPL has over 50 different board games and various video and physical games for patrons. Adams said many people ask more about the nontraditional items, after they realize what's available.
Even though International Games Month ends Nov. 30, the library still allows patrons with a library card to check out the same items for up to three weeks.
Dick said the library staff will now be planning for next year’s International Games Month, in hopes of incorporating more and larger programs, like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
