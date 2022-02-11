International Women Build Week, March 8-15, is an event unique to Habitat for Humanity that coincides with International Women's Day in March.
The program engages, mobilizes, trains, and empowers women by providing opportunities to participate in homebuilding and repair activities to help build stronger and safer communities. In the past, Tahlequah Habitat has only been able to participate for one day out of the week. This year, the organization is planning to host activities during each day of the week.
Those interested in volunteering, sponsoring, or hosting a mini-event should call 918-453-1332 or email Karmin Schwartz at media@tahlequahhabitat.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.