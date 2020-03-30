Staff members at rural Cherokee County schools are making sure their students continue to be educated and fed during the statewide closure caused by COVID-19.
Briggs School Superintendent Stephen Haynes was meeting with staff in small groups Monday and Tuesday to get the distance learning plan finalized.
"We're primarily putting together packets," he said. "There is a lot of supplemental material that is online. So many students do not have internet access, so it's not really an option."
Personal items will be sent home with the learning packets. Medications were picked up last week.
"We're going through lockers and sacking everything up. They may have paper and pencils here, but they may not have that at home," said Haynes.
Haynes stressed that parents and guardians need to have contact information kept up to date so the teachers can reach them. He said they have been calling, texting and emailing.
"We have to be somewhat creative," he said.
Haynes said they are already thinking of ways to celebrate graduation for the kindergartners and eighth-graders.
"It's going to be a different year. We want to be sure those kids have some way to celebrate," he said. "They'll have memories; it just may not be normal memories."
The Briggs staffers stepped up cleaning the school before spring break, and have limited access to the building.
"It's not as difficult to maintain. It's not just daily; it's constant," said Haynes. "Anybody who comes in has to have their temperature checked. We keep a temperature log."
Three buses are running routes to deliver meals to Briggs students, and the drive-thru at the gym lobby is open 9 a.m. to noon.
Briggs has served a high volume of meals, according to Haynes. They served 427 on March 27, and over 450 on March 30. He said they will continue to serve daily, as it would be too much logistically to do once a week.
Support staff members are doing tasks such as making copies and helping with meals.
"We want to ensure they continue to be paid," said Haynes. "We appreciate all the outpouring of support. It means a lot to those putting in the hours."
The Briggs School office is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 918-456-4221.
Teachers are also working this week to get packets ready at Lowrey School, according to Superintendent Cris Wyse. They should be done by Wednesday, and they will be available in the drive-thru pick-up area.
"We're trying to limit as much contact as possible with folks," said Wyse. "It's a learning experience."
Sanitation practices began before spring break.
"During spring break, we went back though and did it again. Teachers will be in and out sparingly. After that, we'll go through again," said Wyse. "Campus access is very limited."
Items left at the school won't be dealt with until May, but appointments can be made through the office to pick up medications. The number is 918-456-4053.
"I just have to brag on the teachers and staff. We have a strong group of volunteers going above and beyond. I had to limit the number of volunteers. They are very eager to take care of kids," said Wyse.
Lowrey is serving meals one time a week, so on Mondays students get a week's worth of food. Being a smaller school, staff were able to call all of the families, and currently about 35 kids are getting meals. Any eligible student can receive meals.
"The drive-thru format works real well," said Wyse.
Shady Grove offers breakfast, 7:30-8:15 a.m., and lunch, 11-11:45 a.m., each Monday-Friday, except for Good Friday. This will continue through May 8.
Shady Grove is doing a blended curriculum, according to Superintendent Emmett Thompson.
"So, it will be online, if internet is available in the home. We are also sending home packets," he said.
Staff is calling parents to pick up the packets beginning next week.
Items left at the school are being gathered up and will be sent home with the packets.
The building is being cleaned daily, and the number of people entering the building is being limited. Contact the Shady Grove School office at 918-772-2511.
"Teachers wipe up when in the building," said Thompson.
The school board will consider during a meeting next week about the payment of support staff.
The form of distance learning through Tenkiller School varies by grade level.
"Depending on the age, we are sending weekly packets home on the bus routes with the meals," said Marilyn Dewoody, Tenkiller superintendent. "For the older kids - depending on their age and how they can connect - we have started closed Facebook groups for each class. They can use Facebook and FaceTime to engage with lessons and activities."
Tenkiller School is also supplying meals Monday-Friday. The bus routes begin at 10 a.m. and give out breakfast, lunch, and a snack. Those not on a bus route can go to the school to pick up meals between 11 a.m. and noon.
If any student isn't receiving meals and would like to, parents can contact the Tenkiller School office, 918-457-5996.
Tenkiller was one of the schools hit hard by flu before spring break, so staff was already disinfecting rooms and buses each evening, according to Dewoody.
Students are not being allowed in the building, and if a student needs items left at the school, arrangements can be made to pick them up.
"We are coming in shifts to limit the number of people at any one time. Those who are at high risk are working in isolation," she said. "It takes quite a few of our people to prepare and deliver the meals."
Dewoody said Tenkiller is committed to paying support staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.