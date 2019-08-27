The Tahlequah Police Department recently welcomed four high school seniors as part of an internship program.
Lisa Bookout, careers teacher at Tahlequah High School, said Tahlequah Public Schools was one of the Individual Career Academic Plan pilot districts last year, and this year, it's already a success.
"Last year, I had a total of 19 students interning within the community, and this year I've started the year with 52," said Bookout. "Several students from last year are pursuing postsecondary education in a career field where they interned during their senior year."
ICAP identifies student interests, skills, postsecondary and workforce goals and experiences to chart progress in preparing students for college, career and life.
Police Chief Nate King said this is the first year TPD has had interns from the high school, and this will give them a firsthand view of what law enforcement is all about.
There are four seniors interning, two in the mornings and two in the afternoons. They will spend an hour and a half in dispatch, filing records, going on ride-alongs or gaining experience with the officers.
"Mrs. Bookout, from the high school, contacted us about the internship program, and the students get two high school credits for their internship," said King.
The interns participate in a number of tasks throughout the department. Senior Natalie Williams said her favorite part is going on ride-alongs with officers.
"I've been on a couple and they're pretty cool. I get to talk to the cops and find out what their experiences are," said Williams.
As for now, Williams plans to continue her internship with TPD into the spring semester. She is ready to take on more demanding challenges.
"With the ride-along, I just sit back and observe what they do, so I'm ready to get some physical experience here," she said.
The chief said the students will get to learn about the field from both the enforcement and administrative standpoints.
"We'll have them see what we do and give them a better feel of whether this is something they want to do. We're also relying on them some this year. It's our first try at the high school internship so we'll actually - as the year goes on - ask them questions as far as, can we be better," he said.
The four seniors will eventually get a hands-on perspective by participating in alcohol compliance checks with retailers. King said they will go undercover into stores and try to purchase alcohol as underaged "customers." They will also spend a little time in investigation before the semester is over.
Senior Kyle Ballard plans to continue the internship into the spring, and he has his mind set on what he wants to achieve.
"I want to do law enforcement because I'm in the National Guard, and after I turn 21, I was going to try to get into law enforcement," said Ballard. "That's my main goal."
One of the components for ICAP was the internship program, and Bookout said it is not only beneficial to students, but also to local employees.
"Last year, seven of my students were offered a job at the sites where they interned," she said. "One is now employed at the [Tahlequah Area] Chamber of Commerce, one is employed with Tommy Nix and attending ICTC in the mornings for automotive service technician, and another is employed with Tahlequah Public Schools."
King said this is a chance for TPD to educate young people as to whether this is the career they want to pursue.
"As long as the high school has students who are interested, we'll be available for them to place interns here. I don't see any reason why we would discontinue the program now that it's started," he said.
The year-long elective course is a two-period block offered to seniors. Students spend the first five days of the semester with Bookout discussing employability, soft skills and confidentiality in the workplace, as well as the assignments and responsibilities of the class.
"During those first days, they complete interest and skill inventories on okcollegestart.org, as well as create a resume they upload to the site. Then I conference with each student about where they would like to intern," said Bookout.
Each student will receive a letter grade for the class, based on responses to a weekly email about their experiences; a student performance review completed by the site supervisor; and a final project.
