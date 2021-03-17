Internship could help budding naturalists get their feet wet

Those looking to gain experience and learn a thing or two about working in parks have an opportunity to intern at the Sequoyah State Park Nature Center this summer.
The Nature Center is looking for individuals 18 and over who can work on various jobs at the park. Interns could put in one day a week for 12 weeks, or every day for three weeks. Depending on the time commitment of applicants, the Nature Center could accept up to five interns.
“I understand many kids work through the summer,” said Angelina Stancampiano, park naturalist. “I did when I was growing up, but I also know how important it is to get that foot in the door and to get some experience in the real world. So I wanted to create an opportunity for people who think maybe working in parks or working in conservation is for them.”
The Nature Center houses a variety of critters, like snakes, a fox, a beaver, an otter, a bald eagle, and more. While the animals require full-time care, the center gets even busier in the warm-weather months, when visitors arrive to enjoy the trails, Fort Gibson Lake and other park amenities.
Stancampiano said Nature Center employees wear many hats, so no two days are the same.
“It’s changing out water from the snake tanks to the bald eagle; we do mowing, gardening and weeding around the Nature Center; we maintain 12 miles of trail,” she said. “So a lot of times, it’s just having some feet on the ground to go out and hike trails to make sure no branches have fallen or take care of other trail maintenance things.”
Speaking with guests is another part of the job at Sequoyah State Park, so those who enjoy talking to people should fit right in. On the other hand, the internship could provide good experience and practice for those who are not so used to talking with strangers. Stancampiano said the interns’ jobs will change from day-to-day, or week-to-week, but she wants to help people grow their skills in whatever area they’re looking to improve, and strengthen what strong suits they already have.
Many universities require some type of internship credit, depending on what area the student is interested in. It can also show future employers a person has taken time to learn about park professions and gain first-hand experience. Stanscampiano said it’s a good way for people to get their foot in the door.
“If anyone is considering going into parks and recreation, or going into biology, and wants to learn what kind of agency they might like and what kind of work pace, it would be a good way to get your feet wet by learning about the various opportunities in this job realm,” she said.
Check it out
Those interested can email Stancampiano at angelina.stancampiano@travelok.com to receive an application. Applications are due by April 1.
