Sheriff's deputies were summoned after an alleged intoxicated man drove into oncoming traffic on State Highway 10.
On June 27, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Lt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to S.H. 10 on a report of a possible intoxicated driver. Dispatch advised a red car was driving into oncoming traffic and almost hit several vehicles. Rye was on the roadway when the vehicle passed him, and dispatch confirmed it was the suspected vehicle.
“After the vehicle passed me, I made a U-turn on Highway 10, and got behind a red Toyota Matrix. While following the vehicle, I observed the vehicle cross the white outside fog line, then travel across the center lane into the oncoming traffic lane, then back into the southbound lane,” Rye wrote in his report.
Both vehicles then turned onto U.S. Highway 62 and Rye initiated a traffic stop. The deputy saw the driver throw what appeared to be two beer cans out of the window before coming to a stop.
“I approached the vehicle on the driver side and made contact with a male subject who had severe slurred speech, and appeared to be disoriented. I also observed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle,” Rye said.
Jacob Mitchel McClain couldn’t provide his driver’s license or insurance and was asked to exit the vehicle. McClain admitted he threw beer cans out of the vehicle and told the deputy he drank about seven beers.
Deputy Zachary McCaslin searched the immediate area and found two Modelo beer cans on the side of the road. Rye asked McClain if he was a tribal citizen, and the man told them he was Cherokee. McClain agreed to a field sobriety test and ended up telling deputies he couldn’t do the test because he was too intoxicated.
McClain was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked in for tribal charges of aggravated driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and destruction of evidence.
Rye radioed dispatch and asked them to contact Cherokee Nation Marshal Service to confirm citizenship of McClain. Dispatch advised that CNMS stated they didn’t have a record for McClain being a CN citizen.
“I then contacted CCDC, and had them change the charges to district instead of tribal,” said Rye.
