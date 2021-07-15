A man was supposedly high on drugs when he was seen carrying around a dead cat.
On July 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Keetoowah Street and Muskogee Avenue on a report of an intoxicated person. A woman said Jimmy Briggs was carrying around a dead cat and yelling.
"It was later determined that Briggs was attempting to take the cat to [Reed-Culver Funeral Home] to have them [bury] the cat," Donnell said. "She was in possession of the dead cat when I saw her."
Donnell advised he would contact animal control to get the cat, and then began looking for Briggs. Dispatch reported they received several calls about Briggs in the area, but Donnell wasn't able to find him.
"I came around the corner of Choctaw Street and Muskogee Avenue and observed Briggs yelling and dancing around on the sidewalk," said Donnell.
Briggs wouldn't listen to the officer and appeared to be under the influence of some type of drug.
Briggs was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges.
