An intoxicated pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he walked in the middle of the road, nine miles east of Tahlequah, on Sunday evening.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old man was walking westbound on State Highway 51, in the center median. Sydney J. Seaton, 21, of Stilwell, swerved to miss the man, but he jumped over and was struck by the 2020 Toyota Corolla.
The man was airlifted to Washington Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he was admitted in critical condition with trunk internal and trunk external injuries. Seaton and 44-year-old Reba R. Morris were not injured.
According to the OHP, the man had an odor of alcohol on him, and the cause of the crash was his being in the road. The man’s name hasn’t been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.