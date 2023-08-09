An intoxicated woman was arrested Aug. 1 by Tahlequah Police Department officers when she became aggressive and reportedly refused to cooperate.
According to reports, police were dispatched to 1200 N. Trimble Ave. on a report of a woman trying to break into an apartment. When police arrived, they found the 27-year-old walking through the parking lot with nunchucks and a miniature sword.
After authorities detained and questioned her, she told police she didn’t break into the apartment and was only checking to see if her friend was home.
Officers said the woman had bloodshot and watery eyes, and smelled of alcohol. When asked if she had been drinking, she reportedly told authorities she drank earlier that day.
Authorities then searched her purse and found a glass smoking pipe that smelled of marijuana.
Police were informed the suspect had an outstanding warrant through Cherokee Nation.
After they told her she was being arrested, she reportedly started screaming, refused to walk to the patrol unit, and began pulling away from police.
Once authorities got the suspect into the vehicle, she screamed all the way to the detention center, and then refused to get out of the unit upon arrival. As officers began to pull her out of the vehicle, she began kicking them, hitting an officer in the face with her leg.
She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.