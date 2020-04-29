Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate last week's shooting of a Kenwood man to determine whether it may have been self-defense.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said that David Jumper, of Mayes County, was shot several times by 18-year-old Jeriah Budder on April 24.
King said Jumper was in Tahlequah to take Budder to Mayes County, and the two men began to argue in a vehicle Jumper was driving.
Jumper stopped the vehicle at the intersection of East Downing Street and Bluff Avenue, got out, and began hitting Budder with a closed fist.
Budder, who was armed with a gun, shot Jumper several times before he and Louis Thompson fled the scene.
Officers were on patrol in the area at the time and heard the gunshots. Officer Chase Reed found the vehicle with all four doors open, and Jumper on the ground, motionless.
Witnesses in the vehicle said Budder was intoxicated at the time of the shooting. King said officers found Budder at his house on Bluff Avenue and the gun was located.
Budder confessed to shooting Jumper and is in the Cherokee County Detention Center. Thompson was arrested for public intoxication.
TPD officials said they are still investigating the homicide to determine if the shooting was in self-defense on Budder’s part.
District Attorney Jack Thorp said he was briefed on the case, but the report hadn’t made it to his desk as of Wednesday afternoon.
