The cause of a fire that damaged at least three Cherokee Nation Early Childhood Unit administration buildings late Friday night is under investigation.
According to CN Communications, the buildings that incurred fire and smoke damage included several administrative offices, a conference space and storage space on the CN Early Childhood Unit campus. The buildings were not occupied at the time.
Members of the Tahlequah and Woodall Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with the CN Marshal Service, CN Emergency Management and CN Emergency Medical Services.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said they received the call at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday, and they fought the blaze until after 3 a.m.
“We got the fire out and went to service our vehicles,” Baker said. “The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service watched the buildings and notified us that they began smoldering. At daylight, we went back out to extinguish the smolder.”
During the initial blaze, Baker said, three of the firefighters received minor injuries but were treated at the scene by Cherokee Nation Emergency Medical Services.
“I am proud of everyone working together,” Baker said. "And I’m thankful for Cherokee Nation EMS being on scene and for the tribe setting up a rehab area for the firefighters.”
The tribe will communicate directly with staff and students’ families if classroom operations are in any way impacted in the coming days, according to CN Communications.
“I want to thank the many first responders who spent more than five hours on the scene of Friday night’s fire at our Early Childhood Unit administrative office in Tahlequah,” said CN Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I, along with our early childhood staff, are saddened by the damage, but relieved there were no injuries. We are also thankful that the quick response of our local first responders from the Tahlequah and Woodall fire departments prevented the fire from damaging neighboring classroom spaces where some of our youngest citizens gather with our amazing Early Childhood staff for their early education.”
The CN Communications team said that as part of Head Start Awareness Month in October 2022, Hoskin and Warner unveiled architectural renderings for two Cherokee Nation's planned Head Start facilities. The construction of the facilities is a part of the Verna D. Thompson Early Childhood Education Act signed into law in 2021.
The act dedicated $40 million to help replace or rehabilitate CN Head Start centers across the tribe's reservation, with construction planned for Tahlequah, Nowata, Kenwood, Jay, Cherry Tree and Salina.
