Investigators still need help on murder case

Investigators are still asking for the public's help on a cold case wherein an Arkansas woman was found murdered near the Illinois River 22 years ago.
Jennifer Leann Taylor, 21, was reported missing out of Arkansas before her body was discovered inside a burned vehicle that had been pushed off a bluff along Chewey Road in Adair County on May 13, 1999.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Taylor had been shot two times.
Investigators believed Taylor, who had a young child at the time of her murder, had fallen in with a bad crowd of people and was killed by one of them.
“We do have information that has identified the suspect, but we need witnesses to come forward,” said District 27 Investigator Vicky Lyons.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation had offered a $3,000 reward in 2011 for information related to Taylor’s death. That reward was for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was involved.
Lyons said rewards like this one are only offered for about three years, and this one has expired.
Investigators said they believe there are witnesses to the murder and are asking them to come forward.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the OSBI at 800-522-8017, or the DA’s anonymous tipline at 918-772-7568.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.