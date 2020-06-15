Inviting new updates to city trail system attract locals

Drivers along Water Avenue or over the Fourth Street bridge in Tahlequah might have noticed a newly paved trail in recent weeks, and it signals that local residents have more options for staying active.
Although it has not yet been finished, or given a name, that hasn’t stopped locals from exploring the trail.
“The day after we had asphalt laid, they were walking on it,” said Street Department Superintendent William “Buddy” Harris.
The trail expansion is just one of many the city hopes to achieve in the future. It connects to the Tahlequah History Trail, crossing seven major streets in town. Mayor Sue Catron said she wants community input as to what the new section of the trail system will be called.
“When you’re envisioning a larger system like we’ve talked about, then I think it’s kind of important that we differentiate,” she said. “That way you can give somebody an idea of what part of the entire trail system you’re going to be on.”
Catron said she'd like the city to either come up with a list of suggestions for the trail’s name and have citizens vote on it, or ask the general public to make suggestions. For example, the trail could be called the Town Branch Trail, as it runs along the Town Branch Creek. Or, Catron said, maybe there is someone who lived along the trail who "needs to be acknowledged.”
The most recent section of the trail was started in February, and Harris said the Street Department is not far from finishing it. It essentially goes from History Trail around Northeastern State University, all the way through to the Fourth Street bridge. Those who make the trek might see workers out sprucing up the trail, but Harris said they won’t be in the way of any tasks getting completed.
“We see anybody coming, I just have the guys stop what they’re doing,” he said. “If they’re on equipment, they just be still until they’re out of the way. At this point, all they’re doing is dressing up, raking, and trying to pretty up the edges of the road.”
Crews have been painting crosswalks, and signs for the crosswalks have been ordered, through funds from the TSET Health Living Program. Light poles have been installed along the trail, and there are plans to include amenities such as benches, trash cans, and bike racks. Save the Illinois River Inc., also donated six new pet waste stations to help prevent river pollution.
“It’s recognized as a big contributor to bacteria in our water,” said Ed Brocksmith, STIR secretary-treasurer. “Also, it’s just unpleasant in our parts and trails like the city is building. That’s why STIR has and is continuing to donate disposable pet waste stations to the city and to the state parks, so that people can pick up after their pets and dispose of the waste in biodegradable plastic bags we provide.”
The funding for the section of trail was derived from the 2013 city bond project, and grant money was used to install light fixtures. The next step, said Catron, is to search for funding for the next segment of trail. One day, the system may connect to trails out by the Illinois River, to a nature park preserve project on Mission Avenue, and down to the Anthis Brennan Sports Complex.
Catron said it’s all about making the community more connected, and providing a place families would want to live near.
“People get to choose where they want to live these days, and there are a lot of home-based businesses, a lot of entrepreneurs, a lot of people people working at home who have the option to live where they want to live,” she said. “It’s an idea that’s been out here and a part of our community for a long, long time, and we’re excited about this addition to it and hope it continues to grow, develop and be something that the community embraces.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.