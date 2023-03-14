IRISH EYES SMILING: Tahlequah residents wearin' the green, drinking colorful beer to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Tahlequah is set this year to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in typical fashion, with music, green beer, bangers and mash, and green cocktails planned at several restaurants and bars.
“The darker ales won’t take a dyeing. But Horny Toad, for example, it’s a blonde ale so one can be modified [with green coloring],” said Michael Payne, manager of Kroner & Baer.
Sister Stone is booked to play at Kroner & Baer. Joe Mack, Mark Sweeney and Mike Allen will perform at The Branch, and the patio will be open, if the weather permits.
“I’m very Irish,” said Sally Chase, manager of The Branch. “I’m Irish on my dad’s side and Chickasaw.”
Drink specials, green beer, specialty cocktails and trinkets are planned for the night at Ned’s Bar.
“My daughter was born on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Gary Kirkpatrick, owner of Ned’s. His heritage is Cherokee, Choctaw, and Irish.
There is a strong connection between Native Americans of Oklahoma and the Celtic cultures. Bonded through their shared cultural trauma, waves of Irish and Scots settled among the "Indians" in the area. They lived, traded, fought and married into Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, and other tribes.
During the potato famine, which began in 1845, the Cherokee Nation raised $200 for the Irish. Other tribes helped as well, including the Choctaw Nation, which donated $170.
Jim Thorpe, Oklahoma’s most famous athlete, was half-Irish and his mother was three-fourths Pottawatomi. In 1995, Mary Robinson, president of Ireland, visited the Choctaw Nation in Oklahoma and was made an honorary chief.
According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, the presence of many first- and second-generation Irish in Oklahoma can be traced as part of the federal relocation of North American Indians, especially the Five Tribes. As a result of the intermarrying, their Irish kin followed their families in the forced removal.
“When the Confederacy formed their states, a lot of them were Scots-Irish. So a lot of native people have Scots-Irish names,” said Kelly Anquoe of Tahlequah Creates.
Anquoe related the story of an Irish musician who gave a concert in Tahlequah.
“He told me, 'you know all you people are pretending to be Irish, but you’ve never been there, much less in the war, and our people have died,'” said Anquoe.
On the other side of history, some Irish participated in the brutality inflicted upon the Native peoples. Patrick Edward Connor from County Kerry masterminded the infamous Bear River Massacre of 1863. Hundreds of Shoshone villagers were killed in retaliation for a series of raids by the tribe.
Gen. Philip Sheridan from County Cavan was credited, although he denied making the comment, with coining the phrase: “The only good Indians I ever saw were dead.”
The Irish-Native bond began in the 1400s, in the areas that would become Georgia and the Carolinas. The Irish were described as roaming tribes of painted giants, referring to their red hair and green or blue eyes. The potato famine relief given by the Natives was repaid in 2020, when Ireland raised over $820,000 to assist the Hopi and Navajo reservations in Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico during the devastating pandemic.
On Friday, March 17, Tahlequah will celebrate that Celtic connection with food, drink, and music.
