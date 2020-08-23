The IRS has reopened the Economic Impact Payments registration period for beneficiaries who didn't receive $50-per-child payments this year. The deadline is Sept. 30 to provide information to the IRS using its Non-Filer Tool at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here.
People should do this if they: get Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability benefits, or Supplemental Security Income payments; did not file a 2019 or 2018 tax return; have a qualifying child under age 17; and did not already enter information for themselves and at least one child.
For those who already entered data in the tool, and even after, the IRS' previously announced deadlines - April 22 if receiving SS, or May 5 if receiving SSI - they do not need to do anything. The IRS will make an EIP payment in October based on that information.
For other information, visit the agency's COVID-19 web page at www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/.
