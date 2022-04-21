IRVFD gets new chief, more equipment

The Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department recently welcomed a new chief, and has already made significant upgrades since then.
The VFD serves an area of 95 square miles – approximately 25 miles in length – along the corridor of the Illinois River in Cherokee County. IRVFD was formulated in 1989 by river valley residents.
Stephen Alyea was chief for some time before he handed over the reins to Capt. Robert Kupsick in December.
“Stephen, he was a good chief and he pushed it to where it was at now,” said Kupsick. “They offered it to a couple of people and they put me in as chief.”
Kupsick is no stranger to the fire service, as his dad, Ted, was assistant chief at the Tahlequah Fire Department.
“I’ve been around it my whole life, but I actually started maybe 10 or 12 years ago,” he said.
He said the most surprising element of being fire chief is seeing his VFD come together as one team, along with the other rural VFDs. His favorite aspect of the job is helping the community.
“It means a lot to me, and what I can say is, we’re here to help the community and our outside communities; everybody works together as one big team,” he said.
The VFD is equipped with a fleet of nine trucks, two boats, and a new pumper tanker on the way. Twenty-three volunteers make up the usual staffing goal, and they bring in about six responders each year.
IRAVFD was recently furnished with a new commercial watermaster tanker truck, with the help of Jerry Hammons and Gary Dill, who both serve on the department’s board.
Hammons and Dill began writing for the grant in 2017 and were informed they were awarded in 2020. The tanker was built over the past two years before finally being delivered to IRAVFD.
“Gary and I built the specifications on how we wanted the truck to be. We wanted a vacuum truck that would suck water from the river and give us an unlimited water supply for fighting fires,” said Hammons. “With this apparatus, we can provide a lower insurance rating for the community.”
The department needed adequate equipment and was able to obtain several tools through FEMA grants.
“We have the spreader, the cutter and the ram, and they’re all battery-powered,” said Dill. “We don’t have to have a hydraulic pump and we don’t have to mess with hydraulic hoses.”
An addition was built for the station, and extraction tools were brought in. IRAVFD received a stabilizing system for when volunteers are working vehicle crashes, along with several self-contained breathing apparatus.
“We’ve got these MSA G1 air packs, which are state-of-the-art and top of the line. We have four of them that actually have thermal imaging cameras built in so you can see through the smoke and get heat and cold signatures,” said Dill.
Kupsick said the VFD wouldn’t have received the new tanker and tools if it hadn’t been for Hammons and Dill.
“They did this for our department and they need the gratification for it,” Kupsick said.
