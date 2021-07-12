IRVFD helps reduce fatalities

The Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department serves an area of 95 square miles -- approximately 25 miles in length -- along the corridor of the Illinois River in Cherokee County.
IRVFD was formulated in 1989 by river valley residents. Chief Stephen Alyea said the original chief, Roy Phillips, still serves the community.
The department is equipped with a fleet of nine trucks, two boats, and a new pumper tanker on the way. There are 25 volunteers on for the usual staffing goal, and they bring in about six responders each year.
"We hold a board meeting on the first Tuesday of each month at 20385 Steely Hollow Road, Tahlequah at 7 p.m. for those who wish to join," Alyea chief said.
Alyea said IRVFD's working relationship with the Grand River Dam Authority has made a huge impact on public safety.
"We found them to be very well-trained partners on the river rescue scene, but the core of their success is the compliancy checks, which reduces hard alcohol consumption on the river," said Alyea. "To reduce the yearly number of drowning victims, our district works with GRDA officers and the volunteers from Oaks Fire, Tahlequah Fire, Welling Fire, and Sparrow Hawk Fire."
Alyea credits the work among the VFDs and GRDA for a drop in the number of lives lost from nine each year, to three per year.
"Oaks Fire had the first 'full save' of three last year. The victim drowned, and was brought back to life by the Oaks chief, Vince Osburn," he said.
Alyea said they usually respond to 175 calls per year, and the most common type of call is the medical.
"Last year, we were faced with the challenge of 74 medical calls on the river, which requires trucks, boats and occasionally helicopters and a lot of talented medics. The Illinois River is a licensed Emergency Medical Response Agency under the Cherokee Nation EMS, which gives us the ability to properly respond and administer aid to victims as we transport the victims to the advanced life support team," said Alyea.
IRVFD hosts annual fundraisers and events: Jeepin' on the River Mud Bog and the Illinois River Invitational Corn Hole Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.