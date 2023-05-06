OKLAHOMA CITY — After watching four years of bitter acrimony, some Republicans say they’re seeing a thawing of sorts in how Gov. Kevin Stitt interacts with the tribes.
Republican legislators said the governor and his staff seem more receptive to discussing bills that impact tribal communities, and they note that the governor has seemingly tempered inflammatory public remarks about Native Americans.
Even Stitt on Friday characterized his relationship with the tribes as “very good.”
But at least one tribal leader said that if Stitt’s recent vetoes of tribal-related legislation are any indication, there doesn’t seem to be a shift in his attitudes toward Native Americans.
Legislators, meanwhile, are bracing for potentially contentious re-negotiations of two significant tribal compacts — tobacco and fuel — that are set to expire next year.
“The history is going to probably affect the willingness and how each party sees the other party being a good faith negotiator,” said Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, who serves as co-chair of the Joint Committee on State and Tribal Relations. He clarified that he was speaking more broadly about state-tribal relations, not just those under Stitt’s administration.
“But I think it is in the best interest of the state as well as tribes to come into those and each try to get a deal that works for all Oklahomans.”
Stitt and tribal leaders have been at odds since 2019 when Stitt contended — incorrectly — the state’s gaming compacts did not automatically renew. Tensions then continued to escalate as Stitt and the tribes butted heads over a variety of issues surrounding tribal sovereignty and criminal prosecutions.
Stitt fueled additional animosity after abruptly refusing to renew historic hunting and finishing compacts with the Choctaw and Cherokee nations that his predecessor, Mary Fallin, signed in 2015 and 2016.
Then last year, leaders with the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations made an unprecedented and historic endorsement of Stitt’s Democratic challenger.
Howard said he doesn’t believe Stitt changed anything when running for reelection, but believes the governor “realized the impact that tribes have across the state, and I do believe that he is interested in representing all Oklahomans,” including tribal citizens.
He also said there’s a realization that everyone will need to find a way to work together over the next few years following Stitt’s election victory.
“There’s been less head-to-head conflict this session, in comparison with previous sessions, so yes, that’s an improvement,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, whose legislative district spans the Choctaw and Chickasaw nations.
McCall said he’s hoping the relationship between Stitt and the tribes continues to improve because they need to be in “a good position” to negotiate both compacts next year.
But some tribal leaders this week slammed Stitt for vetoing five bills that were Native American priorities. Those included the right to wear tribal regalia at graduation ceremonies; adding Native American experts to a council that addresses obesity and diabetes prevention; and improved sex offender registration coordination on tribal lands.
“Unfortunately, Gov. Stitt has chosen to continue his political attacks on tribes, even when it harms the health, safety and education of Oklahomans,” said Chuck Hoskin, Cherokee Nation principal chief, in a statement about the vetoes.
“Instead of coming to the table to work together, Gov. Stitt is taking it out on the people of Oklahoma," he said. "I am thankful to have many reasonable friends in the Legislature who do not buy into the Governor’s counter-productive hostility to the tribal nations that share this land.”
Stitt, who is a Cherokee citizen, said Friday that he didn’t believe the tribal regalia and sex offender bills were necessary.
When told some of his tribal vetoes caused frustration Stitt smiled and said, “Was there somebody upset about it?”
“What Oklahomans need to understand is it’s problematic when you can reach into this building to get a bill passed that may not be in the best interest for all four million Oklahomans,” Stitt then added.
Leaders with the Cherokee, Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations did not respond to specific questions about whether they believe their overall relationship with Stitt has improved.
“I think the only thing I’ve noticed of a change is that he doesn’t overtly say hateful things or dumb things about First Americans in Oklahoma, so he’s a little bit more muted,” said state Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman. “But then as soon as he has an opportunity to make it harder for tribes to flourish, then he’s right there with his pen to give some pretextual reason to add another barrier.”
State Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, who co-chairs the Native American caucus, said Stitt has been open to discussion about tribal-related bills this session. That’s a marked change from three or four years ago, he said.
“It’s a much needed and appreciated change in the cooperation and open dialogue with tribal concerns to the Governor’s Office,” said Luttrell, a Cherokee citizen. “He’s in his second term, and I think he’s able to concentrate more and listen to the concerns for the citizens of Oklahoma. And, (he’s) taking some of the politics out of it and being receptive to policy.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
