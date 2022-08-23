The Indiana State University community continued to mourn Monday as more details emerged on the single-car accident in Riley that claimed the lives of three ISU students.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Department released the names of the five ISU students who were in the car on Indiana 46 in the accident that occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
The three students who died at the scene of the accident were:
• Christian Eubanks, 18, Waukegan, Ill.
• Jayden Musili, 19, Fort Wayne
• Caleb VanHooser, 19, Liberty Township, Ohio.
The two passengers who survived the accident were Omarion Dixon, 20, from Lafayette, and John Moore, 19, from Wheaton, Ill.
Dixon and Moore were both injured in the accident. Both are hospitalized at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. They are no longer in the intensive care unit, but both are in serious condition.
Eubanks, VanHooser, Dixon and Moore are all on ISU's football team. Musili was a freshman who attended ISU via the Pathway To Blue program. ISU football coach Curt Mallory said that Musili did not have an affiliation with the football team and was thought to be friends with one of the players.
No details have yet been released on who was driving the car or the nature of how the accident occurred as the investigation continues. The car struck a tree at the corner of Indiana 46 and Main Street inside Riley. The car was traveling westbound on Indiana 46 and the tree was struck where Indiana 46 curves northwest. There was heavy rain at the time of the accident, but it is unknown what factor weather played.
ISU President Deborah Curtis, ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales and Mallory conducted a press conference late Monday afternoon and gave some details.
"The passengers in a car behind the accident acted quickly and the first responders performed heroically to extricate everyone they could from the flame-engulfed vehicle. Regrettably, three of those students passed away at the scene," Curtis said.
Clinkscales was the first ISU athletic department representative informed of the fatalities. He then alerted Mallory early Sunday morning of the tragedy.
"My wife [Lori] and I are parents first. This is not a joke in any way, but I'd much rather see a burglar than see Sherard Clinkscales at my doorstep at 4 a.m.," Mallory said. "When I saw Sherard, I knew right away it was either my son [James, who plays for the ISU football team] or someone from our Sycamore family. It was unthinkable. You can imagine the fear that my wife and I were going through."
Mallory said Clinkscales and his wife, Monica, helped comfort the Mallory family, but the ISU football coach knew he was going to be the one who broke the news to the teammates of the football players involved.
"We immediately called a team meeting at 8 a.m. We stopped by my son's house, where he lives with seven other members of the football team, knowing he was close to these individuals as they were. I alerted the captains that there was a terrible accident. I got in front of the team and the feelings were unimaginable when the news was broken to them," Mallory said.
There were no players at the press conference and none of the Sycamores have commented to the media about the accident. ISU has since said player interviews will be suspended for the time being.
Eubanks and VanHooser were both true freshmen that never got the chance to play a game for the Sycamores. The fact that they never got their opportunity has weighed on both Mallory, and Mallory conveyed, that it's been difficult for the players who knew Eubanks and VanHooser best.
"I had conversations with their families. These were two young men who came here for all the right expectations. In that they'd represent their family, their family at Indiana State in a first class manner, that they'd earn their degree with a 3.0 or higher and that they'd help us win our first Missouri Valley Conference championship," Mallory said.
ISU did not practice Sunday or Monday, though Mallory did note that the players lifted weights on Monday. He conveyed that the players thought that getting back to work took on the dual role of being a coping device for both players and coaches.
ISU intends to resume practice Tuesday and it will play its season opener as scheduled Sept. 1 at Memorial Stadium against North Alabama.
"We'll get back on the football field tomorrow, introducing ourselves to our opponent, North Alabama, and then we'll progress as we get closer to game time," Mallory said.
Curtis, Clinkscales and Mallory all expressed their thanks for the outpouring of support that has come from the ISU and Terre Haute communities and from those beyond.
"Our Indiana State community is mourning the loss and directing our heartfelt care to the families of those recovering from this tragedy. In my phone call to the families today, I was able to extend to them our commitment to walk beside through these difficult days," Curtis said.
Clinkscales noted that the local reaction to the tragedy has been heart-warming at a time when ISU hearts are broken.
"This community, this Vigo County community and this university, have been unbelievable in wrapping their arms around us. I was at Meijer and a man asked if he could pray with me and I said he could. I was so touched. That's been emblematic of this community and I'm so grateful for that," Clinkscales said.
