Rabbit fur and and chicken feathers were flying in the barn of the Cherokee County Fairgrounds Thursday, as area 4-H and FFA students converged on the scene to show off their prized animals.
As participants and onlookers began to roll in, the barn became increasingly crowded with bird pens, and the crowing of roosters could be heard across the grounds. Large fowl and bantam chickens could be seen pecking away at the wood shavings on which they trod. And as parents and family members filled up the bleachers, students changed into their show clothes and prepared to stand before the poultry judge.
For many students, participating in the Cherokee County Fair's poultry show is an annual tradition.
Siblings Michelle and Michael Fisher have been doing it for years, and they brought a haul of birds to the show. Michelle had 12 entries, while Michael had about 34. Michelle said through their communications with other poultry buffs, they'll buy and trade birds.
"I just really like it, because nobody else really does it," said Michelle. "If you go out and tell someone about it, they're not going to know what you're talking about. It's just fun. People should get involved because it is fun, and it's taught us how to take care of things and get the job done. I think people would enjoy it if they just came and did it."
Contestants who wanted to earn showmanship honors had to perform speeches about their hens or roosters; others competing to win Best in Show had to ensure their birds were properly taken care of and had the correct makeup.
"There are different things for different chickens they're looking for," said Michelle. "The judges will tell you what looks good and what needs to get better. You just have to have your chicken sitting up right, looking right, and the judges do the rest."
Directly across from the bird spectacle, students were prepping their rabbits for the spotlight. The hare enthusiasts clipped fur and provided water, and some walked around with their furry animals as if they were small children. The secret to winning a ribbon at the rabbit show, according to Jessie Little, is "genetics and care."
"That's truly how you do it," said Jessie. "Line breeding and certain types of breeding are really bad for rabbits, because there are not enough genetic qualities."
Some students show rabbits they've purchased from a breeder, while others show ones they've raised since they were "kits." Jessie has typically bought rabbits over the six years she's been showing them, but this year, she brought a "homegrown rabbit" to the fair - something that takes time and effort.
"The raising of a little pinky is the most challenging but spirited thing," she said. "I had a Holland that I raised from a teeny, tiny little pinky. It was barely the size of my index finger and I hand-reared her. I took her to school and fed her, and my teachers were all OK with it, because they were like, 'She really cares about this rabbit.' She passed away over this summer from a heat stroke, which I was really sad about, but it's how the rabbits are. All of her siblings died because they were too tiny and couldn't sustain life. So truly, you get certain ones that just stick with you."
Prior to the rabbit show, Briley Sloat and Jozlen Bell stood outside of the barn, while one of the slower species in the animal kingdom was featured at the fair. As entrants gathered around in a circle for the terrapin races, kids could be heard calling out for their turtles to put some pep in their step. Some students had pet turtles they used for racing, while others pulled them directly off the street.
"I found mine on the side of the road," said Briley.
The pair of students had raced turtles before, but never participated in the rabbit show. So this year, they decided to enter the contest together.
"I'm excited, because I think rabbits are pretty cool creatures," said Jozlen. "Since she's my best friend, I thought I could go ahead and give it a try."
You're invited
The Cherokee County Fair continues Friday with a consumer judging contest between 4-H students, and Saturday with swine, sheep, dairy, beef, goat and horse shows.
