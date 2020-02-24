As unpredictable as the weather has been recently – this is Oklahoma, after all – there is one thing our community can count on this time of year: It’s RiverHawk Jam season, when potential students and their families come to campus to tour and talk with faculty and staff about attending NSU in the fall.
On our campuses, there are more seasons in addition to the four we usually refer to. Our athletic department has several: basketball, baseball, football, golf, soccer, softball, and tennis. The Sequoyah Institute, our music, drama and speech departments all have seasons. Additionally, we sometimes use the term “legislative season” rather than “legislative session.” The season includes dozens of formal and informal meetings in the fall and early winter with our state legislative delegation, regional community leaders, the state’s higher education community, our faculty, students and staff.
The official beginning of the legislative session was Gov. Kevin Stitt’s second State of the State Address on Feb. 3. Things move pretty quickly between now and the scheduled end of the session on the last Friday in May.
On Nov. 7, 2019, Dr. Glen Johnson, the chancellor of the State Regents of Higher Education, presented the FY 2021 Budget Need document to a large group of legislators, regents and presidents. The budget was the result of months of planning and includes an increase for the highly successful concurrent enrollment program to fully fund tuition for high school juniors. It also identified the need to increase funding for STEM (science, technology, education, and math) initiatives to assure long-term economic growth, expanded nursing education, and doubling the number of physician residency slots.
The budget request includes an increase for the operational expenses of public higher education institutions. Under the proposal, faculty would receive step two of the salary increases that were approved last year, and two statewide scholarship programs would be restored: the National Guard Waiver and Teacher Shortage Employment Incentive Program. The Strategic Innovations Fund would also receive an increase. The submitted total budget need for higher education for FY 2021 is $927 million, $125 million (15.6 percent) more than FY 2020.
For many years, we have heard various forms of the phrase “this is higher ed’s year” to restore at least some of the $274 million in funding that has been reduced over the past decade. Unfortunately, there is no sign of any net increase for the next fiscal year. The Equalization Board met for the second time on Feb. 18 to certify the revenue the Legislature will build the FY 2021 budget on. Regrettably, the certification indicates a decrease in available revenue of $85.5 million (1 percent).
Certainly, our state’s public higher education system will continue to keep any possible future increases in tuition as low as possible. It is worth noting that NSU's tuition is the fourth-lowest among four-year universities in the state. We will also continue to do our best to ensure that we protect our students, faculty and staff from the steady declines of the higher education budget over the years.
During Oklahoma’s legislative season, the budget is a major priority, but it isn’t the only one. We need to keep the current law in place related to guns on campus that allows the president to grant permission for an individual to carry a weapon when a bona fide threat exists. In addition, our fully CLEET certified police officers do a great job in protecting our students, faculty, staff and guests.
As usual, our state’s leaders are facing tough choices. Please join me in calling on them to provide higher education with the financial resources needed to help our state grow.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
