IT staffer: No such thing as total security

The saying goes that anything put onto the internet stays there forever, and there's quite a bit of truth to that statement.
Data is becoming an extremely valuable resource in the modern age, and many companies will go to great lengths to collect data on consumers. The more information that company has on potential customers, the easier it is to target advertisements to them.
Search engines typically store information that online users look up through them. This data is occasionally employed to help aim search results toward an individual's personal interests. It correlates to the individual through avenues like an internet protocol address or an email account, according to Landon Hutchins, Northeastern State University information technology employee.
"Search engines do store and collect data," said Hutchins. "Big carriers like Google and Yahoo are just a few examples of who would collect that data, but even local internet service providers like Tahlequah Cable collect that data. The type of data they collect really depends on what kind of things a person would search for, whether it be something on Amazon or health-related conditions. There are data banks for every digital bit that has been searched."
While there are a number of legal restrictions on what ISPs and search engines can do with the data, it is still available to the provider. Hutchins said this data can then be retrieved, whether through a search warrant or a more nefarious method.
"Legally, providers are required to protect the data of their users, and that data might be able to be obtained through a warrant of some kind with probable cause," said Hutchins. "However, if identifiable information was stripped from that data set, then it could be within the legal rights of the provider to share that data. With that being said, it's not impossible for data to be related back to you, even after being stripped, and nothing is completely secure."
There are certain search engines that claim to not store personal information at all, such as DuckDuckGo. Hutchins said DuckDuckGo was created with anonymity in mind.
"They are able to do this through encryption and various other security-oriented technologies that typical browsers might not utilize or use to the full extent," said Hutchins. "It's through these combinations of technologies that allow for privacy, anonymity, and security. It's hard to say if that data isn't stored at all, but the time and to what degree that data is stored is likely dealt with differently by services like DuckDuckGo, compared to the traditional search engine."
Hutchins also said that despite the protection search engines like DuckDuckGo offer, having another form of protection is not a bad idea. Having defense in depth is an efficient way to protect data from getting out.
"Data privacy isn't achieved by search engines alone. For example, VPNs [virtual private networks] add another level of security for users. Their data -which follows the idea of defense in depth, in which multiple layers of security are used in case that one fails - that same principle can be applied in numerous ways to daily browsing to help better secure user data and privacy," said Hutchins.
