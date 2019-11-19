ITGHS hears program on Cherokee arts, crafts

Members of the Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society held their regular meeting Oct. 28.
Lisa Rutherford gave the program on the revival of Cherokee arts and crafts, which were not practiced by many until special Cherokee artists learned about and revived the customs practiced before the Trail of Tears. Most of these skills were passed on by mentors, many of whom are now Cherokee National Treasures.
Rutherford has honed her skills in many classes, including twining, beadwork, pottery and shell carving. After seeing historical clothing she wished to own, she embarked on sewing various clothing articles and proceed to make moccasins, bandolier bags, beadwork, as well as 18th-century clothing worn at Hunter's Home, where she is employed as a living history interpreter.
Rutherford is well-known for her feather capes and pottery, and was awarded the title of Cherokee National Treasure in 2018. She gives credit to those who taught and inspired her, and in her presentation, she listed those teachers: Anna Mitchell and Jane Osti in pottery; Bill Glass in ceramics and sculpture; Martha Berry for beadwork; and Knokovtee Scott for shell carving. She has won various awards for her work, and Rutherford will no doubt be mentioned by upcoming artists as the person who most influenced them.
Attending the meeting were Shirley Pettengill, Diana Kendall, Joyce Varner, Tom McCollum, Betty Brown, Barb Dailey, S.L. Hackworth, Sherelene Pratt, Lee Sallis, Anita Deiter, Bonnie Hutchins, and visitor Beverly Williams.
During the business meeting, the group was informed about the statue to be built to honor of member and well-known historian Beth Herrington. A motion was made and accepted that ITGHS would make a donation toward the expense of the statue, and individual members were encouraged to add to this venture.
It was decided that in lieu of a meeting on Monday, Nov. 25, the group would meet at Charlie's Chicken at 6 p.m. for dinner and a break from holiday cooking.
There is no regularly scheduled meeting in December, and meetings will resume Jan. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.