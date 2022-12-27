IT'S A WRAP: Holiday shopping over, sales still going on

Many local businesses fared well though the holiday shopping rush and have even more sales planned for 2023.
“We are really happy how our community supports our little shop,” Tammy Moore, owner of One Moore Time consignment and boutique.
Moore said the store had another amazing Christmas shopping season.
“This year sales were up and it seems more people out shopping and enjoying the holiday spirit,” she said.
New Year’s bargains are coming soon to One Moore Time.
“Starting in the new year, we will be starting our black tags at 75 percent off,” said Moore.
Several businesses have posted their upcoming deals to their Facebook pages.
At Town Creek Boutique, pressed Christmas shirts from vendor No. 6 are 50 percent off through Saturday, Dec. 31. “Santa sacks” are also down from $12 each to $8, with personalization options available.
As of Dec. 23, Christmas and fall shirts were 60 percent off at The Mustard Seed boutique and excluding Willow Tree products, all Christmas items were 40 percent off.
According to Statista, holiday retail sales this year were forecasted to reach about $942.6 billion nationwide, up from $889.3 billion in 2021.
On the local level, many merchants saw good business this season. Madison McGinnis, manager at the Rowdy Buffalo boutique, said sales were good in the lead up to Christmas.
“Even on Christmas eve, we did really well,” said McGinnis.
The boutique reopened on Dec. 27 and hasn’t had anyone returns so far. Employee Peyton McMurtrey said she’s seen a lot of people using gift cards.
It’s been pretty busy today,” said McMurtrey. “I feel like every hour we’ve had someone in.”
McGinnis said the shop has a new sale going on now.
“We’re doing 25 percent off our party collection and our New Year’s graphics starting [Dec. 27],” said McGinnis.
