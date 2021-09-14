Apple watches made their debut in 2015, and since then, Samsung, Fossil, and other companies have tried to keep up. This has left traditional jewelers reflecting on the future of the watch industry.
While smartwatch sales are on the rise, jewelers are finding new technology does not completely replace traditional watches.
Kyler Arnell, who works at Meigs Jewelry, owns an Apple Watch, but he also keeps four or five traditional watches at home.
“There’s something about a classic watch. You put it on, and it makes you feel good,” he said. “I’ve got a couple of watches that my dad gave to me. That was before the time of smartwatches. He also gave me one of his dad’s watches.”
To Arnall, the passing down of watches serves a purpose in helping to connect to those you love.
“Every guy should have at least one watch. It makes a great gift. Wives will get their husbands a watch and get them engraved on the back. A watch can signify a memory. A lot of people get them for graduations and weddings,” he said.
Another great perk of using a classic watch is that they do not run out of battery quickly, and some of the newer watches are solar-powered, so they do not lose charge at all.
“When they are fully charged, they can go nine months without going back in the sun,” said Arnall.
Currently, Meigs is selling Prospex watches, which are solar-powered. They are also traditional chronographs, which allow people to measure time, like a stopwatch.
“Guys like the Prospex and all of them,” said Chris Perry, a sales associate at Meigs.
She has also found that age plays a factor in which customers will buy which watches. Older customers tend to go for classical watches, especially the 14-karat gold-plated watches, and younger crowds prefer leather straps and colored faces, such as green and black.
Meigs carries Seiko watches, which have been around since 1881 and are originally from Japan. They keep the brand because of their durability and dependability.
Mason Peery is a sophomore at NSU who works at The FIT. Many who are into athletics prefer to wear smartwatches because they can track a person’s steps and calories.
“It’s because I like to work out a lot, and I like to track my workouts and see how many calories I burn in a day. It helps me with my nutrition, if I’m trying to gain weight or lose weight. I know how many calories I have to eat. It’s also easy to tell the time. That’s why most people wear watches,” said Peery.
In addition to tracking workouts, wearers can send text messages, change their music, use it as a phone, and use an assortment of apps.
For those who wear smartwatches, it is important for them to remember to charge their phone every night.
“I’ve got the Apple Watch 3, and it will run through an entire charge in one day. If you forget to charge it, you can’t use it,” said Arnall.
