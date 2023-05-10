Mother’s Day takes place this year on Sunday, May 14 and local shops have just the right thing for those still searching for the perfect present.
Flowers are a traditional gift for Mother’s Day, and Kennedy Brandt, floral designer at A Bloom Flowers and Gifts, said the shop can make pretty much anything people want in terms of floral arrangements. The shop offers both cut flowers and plants, in green and blooming varieties.
“Flowers are the most popular,” said Brandt. “We also have candles, spa sets, and room sprays.”
Deliveries at A Bloom costs $7 in-town and $10 out-of-town to places like Hulbert and Welling.
Jewelry is also a popular gift for mom’s special day. Jewelry specialist Sydney Helm of Meigs Jewelry suggested a limited-edition piece exclusive the store. The sterling silver necklace features diamonds on the front and an engraving on the back that reads, “I love you to the moon and back.”
“It’s very precious and we love it,” said Helm.
Helm said Meigs also offers stackable bands with birthstones that can represent different family members or children. New at the shop is its Igohida ring stacks, an expansion to its existing welded bracelet and anklet line. Helm said these rings are totally customizable and can represent anything, from beautiful moments to hard times, all brought together and interlinked by jump rings.
“We love being a part of everyone’s special moments and celebrations,” she said.
For those looking to get crafty for their Mother’s Day gift, Heather Crowell – co-owner of the Craft Addict, Bubble Bee Soap Co., the Craft Annex, and the Rustic Brush – suggested several kits for different skill levels.
“We offer some really great cross-stitch kits. They are small enough for a beginner to get the hang of, and some are more complicated if it’s already a craft you enjoy,” said Crowell. “We do also have some small sign kits that can be painted and put together at home, that make a really fun family craft to complete together.”
Her shops also offer gifts that allow for some creativity.
”Our bead shop has tons of bead options if mom is a jewelry maker or just wants to start learning a new, fun way to pass time with the kiddos. We also offer gift certificates so you can let mom choose her own favorite items,” she said. “We also have custom-made items from engraved jewelry boxes, keychain wristlets or have a tumbler created by us especially for her.”
Crowell shared some gift ideas to help mom relax and pamper herself.
“We love crafting for self care, and I’m sure there are other moms out there like me! I love diamond paintings: It’s great escape and let’s your mind relax. We now offer a wide variety of colors in macrame cord so mom can let her creative mind flow and create a beautiful wall hanging,” she said.
Crowell said her soap store also has many great options.
“From scented body wash and lotions all made by us, to handmade soaps that are chemical-free and amazing for your skin, Bubble Bee has some wonderful aromatherapy items and lotions and sugar scrubs,” she said.
Tahlequah Family Vision offers many services and products for moms, including Botox, low-light therapy for dry eyes, and specially-formulated makeup.
“We have line of makeup called Twenty/Twenty that was made by a opthalmologist,” said Lori Clinton, office manager and lab technician. “It’s very good for people with allergies. It doesn’t make your eyes itch.”
Clinton said customers can also purchase gift certificates at TFV for any services or materials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.