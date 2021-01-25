Those with an aptitude for remembering obscure facts can put their skills to the test at a couple of Tahlequah watering holes, where trivia nights have grown increasingly popular among patrons.
Bars and pubs were among the first victims when COVID-19 forced businesses to shut down. Kroner & Baer Pub was among them, and upon reopening did not bring back its trivia night right away.
“I figured after the first of the year, I would launch it back up," said co-owner Chris Whytal. "The first night went really well. The customers really got into it. It got pretty busy and we ended up staying open two hours later than we normally do.”
Kroner & Baer hosts its trivia nights every other Thursday. They consist of four rounds, the first three of which are general trivia, movies, and music rounds. The fourth round could include questions on things like the '80s decade or Disney movies, which were part of the past two trivia nights.
In the past, Whytal gathered the material and came up with the questions. But because of the extensive time it requires, he started hiring disc jockey Shawn Solo to host the trivia nights. Whytal said that while it was fun to come up with the questions, it was more fun to play trivia.
“I actually learned a lot,” he said. “I was doing music a lot and my song knowledge has gone through the roof now. People can play songs and I can pick the title and artist, just because I had gone through all of that. It’s really fun to play it, too. The patrons are liking it quite a bit.”
Trivia is free to play at Kroner & Baer, and starts at 7 p.m. Patrons must be there on time to participate. The next will be Feb. 4. The pub has also added cocktails and food to its menu options, so patrons can eat before, after or during their trivia game. First- and second-place winners receive $10 and $5 gift cards, respectively.
Also in downtown Tahlequah, Ned’s continues to rope in customers with weekly trivia nights on Mondays at 7 p.m. The Ned's version is also made up of four rounds, which consist of questions related to the chosen topic. This week’s questions were based on the TV show, “Parks and Recreation.”
“For instance, this week’s rounds are people, places, catastrophes, and fun facts,” said Sydney Nichols, who hosts the trivia nights. “Last week’s topic was the Marvel Universe, and after the game was over, I asked those present to see what they would like to do, and we came up with ‘Parks and Recreations.’”
No more than six people can be on a team, and it costs $1 per person to play. There are also a few different prizes.
“The team with the highest points wins a gift card; the team with the best team name wins a gift card of a lower amount; and a third prize, usually [merchandise], is given to the team who can answer the bonus correctly, which is usually really, really in depth on the topic,” said Nichols.
Trivia nights can turn a regular weeknight into a fun, regular diversion. Many of the teams go back to Ned’s every week to play against one another. Trivia is also believed to lead to greater problem-solving skills and can be beneficial to mental health.
Nichols said the game is generally over by 8:30 p.m., unless the bar runs into any technical difficulties.
“Also, I think it’s a good time for people who want to go to the bar, but aren’t feeling particularly comfortable being around a ton of people,” she said. “While it is indoors, everyone stays at their respective table except during breaks when they’ll get up and grab another drink or go outside. If you want to play, but stay away from people, it’s totally possible. The normal attendees are super-respectful of people’s space, which has been amazing.”
