Official results for the Feb. 14 Tahlequah municipal election on the state’s website show Suzanne Myers captured 61.23 percent of the vote against incumbent Mayor Sue Catron, who received 38.77 percent of the votes.
Tahlequah voters started casting ballots for the election with early voting taking place Feb. 9-10. In Tahlequah, more than 8,180 are registered to vote, but only 1,287 votes were submitted in the mayoral race.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers obtained 57.52, percent of the vote while challenger Drew Haley received 42.48 percent. Tahlequah Public Schools’ Band Director Josh Allen scored 59.78 percent of voters, and local attorney Ryan Cannonie got 40.22 percent.
According to Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell, 133 people voted Thursday, Feb. 9, and 125 on Friday, Feb. 10.
Of the registered voters, 2,023 live in Ward 3 and 1,888 live in Ward 4. Only 266 people voted in Ward 3 and 271 voted in Ward 4.
Out of the eight proposed changes to the city’s charter, six passed.
The proposal to increase the number of city councilors per ward from one to two was turned down by the voters. Of the 1,281 people who voted, 653 went against it, while 628 favored it.
The consideration to make amendments to the charter at any general or special election won by 65.43 percent.
The proposal is to provide a mechanism for voters to oust an officer or councilor who isn’t representing them well was passed with 803 votes for and 459 against. The petition will require 25 percent of registered voters within a ward, if it’s a councilor, or within the city, if it’s a citywide elected position, to sign the petition. That would trigger a special election, and if passed, the official is recalled and a second special election would fill that post.
Applying gender-neutral terms throughout the charter narrowly failed to pass, with 51.33 percent of the votes against it.
The removal obsolete language concerning the city department of public health and chief health officer, board for the library, parks and cemetery, the police and firefighters' pensions, and allowing the city to exercise the same powers state law gives to other cities concerning urban and renewal projects, all passed.
According to the election results, 50 absentee ballots cast were.
