The Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society may have canceled its annual August gem show due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean members aren't still delving into their hobby.
The show normally features vendors selling rocks, minerals, gems, fossils, lapidary jewelry, and more. The event offers a space for TRAMS and other rockhounds to showcase their collections, educate the community, and provide activities for children. The Rock and Mineral Society promotes an educational relationship with the community. Members place a special emphasis on education of students, and those 12 and under attend the show free of charge.
“We have never charged children to attend. We want to encourage the youth to learn about rocks,” said Maxine Woods, TRAMS vice president. “Every year, we have a gem dig in the gravel. Children can take a scoop, a magnifying class, and tweezers to find and examine gems.”
The experience allows kids to use a black light to discover flecks of color in rocks, drowning out the "white light." TRAMS normally sells bags of rocks for children to take home.
Woods has been affiliated with the group since the late 1990s. She became involved because she has an avid interest in gems, and she felt welcomed by the society when she attended her first show. She said the club has been around since the late 1980s, and this may be the first time the organization has had to cancel its annual show.
“It’s just not a socially distant format,” said Woods.
The show was supposed to feature 25 vendors from around the region. Woods was concerned because people are very curious about rocks.
“We were expecting over 1,000 people, and they come from all over, and many of them walk through every one of the booths before they leave,” she said.
Society members knew attendees would linger at every booth – which is great under non-pandemic conditions, but in the present climate, it could pose a liability for virus transmission.
“We couldn’t figure how we could distance people and keep everyone safe. They come in droves,” said Woods. “We are just very hands-on.”
They planned to invite a Cherokee National Treasure to teach the public how to make arrowheads, but that would have involved a lot of hand-to-hand contact.
In the past, schools have sent children by the busloads, and TRAMS members did not believe they could ensure the safety of everyone involved. Many other gem shows around the country are cancelling, too, because organizers are facing the same kinds of challenges.
TRAMS partners with the D.D. Etchieson United Methodist Church in Tahlequah to sell food.
“It has been a mutually beneficial relationship, because we need the food, and they fundraise money for their youth programs,” said Woods.
Woods said canceling the show was a difficult decision, but the right call. She is excited about planning next year’s show, hoping conditions will improve by then.
