IWPC announces slate of officers for 2020

Indian Women's Pocahontas Club has announced the officers for 2020: President, Jennifer Brunn; vice president, Ruth Ann Weaver; secretary, Celeste Tillery; and treasurer, Alice Brown.
The club has already been planning and preparing for the upcoming special events: the Wild Onion Feast in March; the Old Fashion Picnic in May at the Will Rogers birthplace ranch; and the Hats off to Will, a Will Rogers' birthday tribute and the wreath-laying ceremony at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in November.
Members also participate and promote other social and cultural events throughout the year.
The next upcoming event will be the Wild Onion Feast and live auction on March 21, noon to 2 p.m.
"Thank you to Cherokee Nation Businesses, the Oklahoma Arts Council and to the many individuals who support, encourage and help us achieve our scholarship goals and bring cultural awareness to our community," said Brunn.
For more information, contact Brunn at 918-402-3057, or Indian Women's Pocahontas Club, P.O. Box 3252, Claremore, OK 74018.
The club's website is www.indianwpc.org.
