OKLAHOMA CITY - Local schools and businesses partner with Junior Achievement of Oklahoma to present Oklahoma's largest career exploration event in Oklahoma City on Feb. 8.
A similar event will take place in Tulsa from March 1-2.
JA Inspire is a hands-on career exploration event for students in Oklahoma. Many local businesses from across the area will be ready to show students what a day in the life of someone with their job looks like, how students can get that job, and what students need to do for the duration of their school career to be successful in that job.
"We are super excited about JA Inspire. Last year we were able to reach over 5,000 students and allow over 70 businesses an opportunity to connect with the future workforce," said Erica Irvine, vice president of Operations at Junior Achievement of Oklahoma.
Over 7,000 students are expected to participate in JA Inspire this year. Junior Achievement's staff has worked closely with both urban and rural school districts to make the program available to students across the state.
"It's truly amazing to watch students grow more confident, sharpen professional skills, and interact with local business professionals who can help shape their future." said Regional Director Amber Shelton.
Those interested in learning more or participating in JA Inspire, visit www.jainspireok.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.