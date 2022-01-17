MAGNOLIA, Arkansas - Jackson Garrett Heflin was among those who earned a 3.5 grade point average or higher in the fall 2021 semester, securing a position on Southern Arkansas University's Dean's List.
Heflin is a sophomore Music Education (Instrumental) major from Vian.
A total of 554 students were honored on this semester's Dean's List. Southern Arkansas University provides students the complete college experience in a caring environment of service, innovation, and community. With more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU initiates new degree programs to fit the needs of career and professional trends of today.
To learn more about SAU, visit web.saumag.edu.
